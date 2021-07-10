More than 20,000 Ameren St. Louis County customers without power

ST. LOUIS – Ameren Missouri has reported that 23,378 of its customers are without power. In St. Louis City, a total of 3,432 customers are without power.

St. Charles County has 965 customers without power.

Below is a list of Missouri counties with the number of customers without power:

Warren – 1,079

Jefferson County – 613

Franklin – 249

Knox – 68

Lincoln – 21

Montgomery – 15

Lewis – 11

Ralls – 9

Pike – 1

St. Francois – 1

Audrain – 1

These numbers are as of 7:15 p.m. Saturday. Ameren’s power outage website is constantly being updated.