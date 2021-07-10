More than 20,000 Ameren St. Louis County customers without power

ST. LOUIS – Ameren Missouri has reported that 23,378 of its customers are without power. In St. Louis City, a total of 3,432 customers are without power.
St. Charles County has 965 customers without power.
Below is a list of Missouri counties with the number of customers without power:
- Warren – 1,079
- Jefferson County – 613
- Franklin – 249
- Knox – 68
- Lincoln – 21
- Montgomery – 15
- Lewis – 11
- Ralls – 9
- Pike – 1
- St. Francois – 1
- Audrain – 1
These numbers are as of 7:15 p.m. Saturday. Ameren’s power outage website is constantly being updated.