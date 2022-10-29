CHESTERFIELD, Mo. – Buildings and landmarks will be lit purple this weekend to raise awareness for Alzheimer’s disease. Saturday marked the annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s to raise money and awareness at the Chesterfield Amphitheater.

Each person walked for someone in their life, either a loved one or a friend, who suffered with Alzheimer’s.



“For my grandmother. I walk for her, Mary L. Weising. She was the apple of my eye. I loved my grandmother to death, and like that’s the reason why I come out each and every year,” said Sam Boyd, a Walk Committee Member.

“Angela Spoto, my Sicilian grandma, was diagnosed in the early 90s. And you know back in that time, there really weren’t a lot of resources,” said volunteer Angela Bean.

“My uncle, Warren Powers, passed away from Alzheimer’s just about a year ago. And my aunt Linda, who also passed away a year ago, was a tireless advocate for Alzheimer’s,” said Amy Wheeler, a Walk Committee Member.

More than 2,500 people signed up to help the Alzheimer’s Association reach their goal of $1.3 million.

“To remember those we’ve lost with this disease, but also those that are in the fight right now – to let them know that they’re not alone. And if you will, to celebrate hope,” said Jennifer Schaefer, Walk Manager.



The walk raises awareness and funds to fight this disease.



“[It] also helps provide critical research, which is again the ultimate goal to find a cure for Alzheimer’s. Also, [it] really helps with caregivers, that’s a really tough job as well,” said Wheeler.

The walk is held every year in more than 600 communities nationwide. According to the CDC, as many as 5.8 million Americans were living with Alzheimer’s disease in 2020. This number is projected to nearly triple to 14 million people by 2060.

“So many people are affected by it, whether you’re struggling with dementia, whether you have a family member or a friend who has it, whether you’re a caregiver,” said Bean.

A number of buildings and landmarks across the St. Louis metro area, from downtown to West County, will light up in purple to raise awareness. This includes the Running Man Statue, Enterprise Center, the Civil Courts Building, and City Museum.

More than $900,000 has been raised toward their $1.3 million goal.