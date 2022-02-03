More than 300 flights canceled at Lambert Airport during winter storm

ST. LOUIS — More than 300 flights have been canceled flying in and out of St. Louis Lambert International Airport in a 24-hour period, as of Thursday night. Several flights are already canceled that were scheduled to leave Friday morning as well.

The airport is open and operating for take-off and landing, but it’s up to the airlines to travel. The cancellations have left many travelers stranded.

“I was going to Las Vegas to meet some family and friends, and it got canceled,” Camyo Turner said as she waited at the airport Thursday, contemplating whether to still go on her trip.



“It was a short trip, so it was only for the weekend, I was going to be back early Monday morning, so I’m debating on even going now because the next flight out is not until tomorrow night.”

“I got here today and my flight was canceled,” Julie Koski said. She has been in Columbia, Missouri, on a business trip for the past week and was scheduled to fly home to the Minneapolis area Thursday afternoon. The drive from Columbia to St. Louis took her four hours when it usually would have taken less than two.

When she arrived at the airport, she found out her flight was canceled.

Many travelers were trying to escape the cold, and hoping their flights could still make it out while dreaming of the warm weather they will get to eventually.

“We’re going to go from St. Louis to Orlando, hopefully, and then we’re going to drive to Cocoa Beach,” Lisa Nahach said. “We just can’t comprehend the idea of going to the beach and being on the beach after being here.”

Several plows were clearing snow off-airport roads Thursday night. Crews were also seen de-icing planes to get them ready to fly. Many travelers who were able to fly, said getting to and from the airport has been the hardest part of the trip.

“They didn’t plow the roads at all at our house, so we just kind of skidded all the way there,” Jim Nahach said.