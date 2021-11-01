More than 75% of St. Louis City employees received COVID vaccine

FILE – A woman is injected with her second dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a Dallas County Health and Human Services vaccination site in Dallas, Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

ST. LOUIS- The St. Louis City Department of Health says about 76% of its Civil Service employees say they are vaccinated against COVID-19. The city Health Department gave employees an October 15 deadline to get vaccinated or undergo weekly testing.

The move impacts 6,000 city employees. Employees who refuse weekly testing or do not declare their vaccination status will be scheduled for pre-termination review.

City officials say the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is reporting a 78% vaccination rate and the St. Louis Fire Department is at 76%.

St. Louis joined other major cities and companies in implementing the vaccination order.

Mayor Tishaura Jones’ office says it is encouraged by these preliminary vaccination numbers and will continue to educate city employees about the importance of getting vaccinated.