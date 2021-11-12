More than a dozen Whataburger restaurants coming to Kansas City

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — A day after FOX 4 told you that the Lee’s Summit Whataburger location would be the first in the metro to open, the company said it will open a total of two restaurants in the Kansas City metro this month.

The company also released anticipated dates for more than a dozen additional Whataburger locations across the Kansas City-area through 2023.

The Lee’s Summit Whataburger at 1450 N.E. Douglas St. will open Monday, Nov. 15 at 11 a.m.

Whataburger said it’s location at 18811 E Valley View Parkway in Independence will open two weeks later on Monday, Nov. 29.

Whataburger said the following locations will open over the next seven or eight months.

8420 W 135th St, Overland Park, Kan. – late 2021/early 2022

905 Hwy 7, Blue Springs, Mo. – early 2022

1921 W Foxwood Dr, Raymore, Mo. – summer 2022

95th & Metcalf, Overland Park, Kan. – summer 2022

KMO Burger, an investment company which includes Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, also plans to open a number of locations into 2023. The franchise expects this to be the schedule that its restaurants open, beginning early next year:

10780 Parallel Parkway, Kansas City, Kan. – early 2022

11300 Nall Avenue, Overland Park, Kan. – spring 2022

400 NW Barry Road, Kansas City, Mo. – summer 2022

Southwest corner 159 th St and Hwy 69, Overland Park, Kan. – summer 2022

St and Hwy 69, Overland Park, Kan. – summer 2022 14123 W 135 th , Olathe, Kan. – late summer 2022

, Olathe, Kan. – late summer 2022 9100 Block MO-45, Parkville, Mo. – fall 2022

Southeast corner I-435 & Bannister Rd, Kansas City, Mo. – 2023

Highway 152 & North Booth Ave, Kansas City, Mo. – 2023

Whataburger is currently hiring in the Kansas City metro. The company said it plans to have more than 400 employees here by the end of 2021. It hopes to hire 1,000 additional employees in 2022.