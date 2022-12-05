ST. LOUIS – Just days before tickets go on sale for his One Night at a Time World Tour, country star Morgan Wallen has announced a second show in St. Louis!

Just last week, Wallen announced a Friday, July 7, 2023, concert at Busch Stadium. He’s added a show for the night prior, July 6.

Parker McCollum, ERNEST, and Bailey Zimmerman will be the opening acts on both shows.

Wallen’s tour, presented by Live Nation in North America and Frontier Touring in Australia and New Zealand, kicks off in New Zealand and Australia with HARDY on March 15 before returning to the United States on April 15.

ERNEST and Bailey Zimmerman will help perform, both domestically and internationally. There are a total of 39 dates, including 17 stadiums, amphitheaters, and arenas. Tickets will go on sale this Friday, December 9.

Fans must be verified on Ticketmaster.com in order to purchase tickets for either show.