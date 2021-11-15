Morgan Wallen brings ‘The Dangerous Tour’ to St. Louis in 2022

FILE – Morgan Wallen arrives at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn. on June 5, 2019. Wallen has apologized after a video surfaced showed him shouting a racial slur. The video, which was first published by TMZ on Tuesday night, showed him outside a home in Nashville, Tennessee yelling profanities. (AP Photo/Sanford Myers, File)

ST. LOUIS – Country music star Morgan Wallen is making a stop at the Hollywood Casino Ampitheatre on August 27, 2022 as part of “The Dangerous Tour.”

Wallen announced his tour Monday morning with tickets going on sale December 3 at 10 a.m.

Hardy will be opening for Wallen during his St. Louis stop.

Along with his announcement, Wallen took to Twitter to say that all his fans are welcome to his shows, possibly in reference to some venues requiring vaccinations or negative COVID-19 tests.

Wallen made headlines in early 2021 after a video was released of the musician using a racial slur.

He apologized in a YouTube video uploaded to his official channel.

“I was wrong. It’s on me to take ownership for this and I fully accept the penalties I’m facing.”

The Dangerous Tour will also make a stop in Kansas City on April 30, 2022.