ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – A Moscow Mills woman died Tuesday afternoon in a chain reaction-style crash along on Highway 61 in St. Charles County.

According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred around 3:45 p.m. in the northbound lanes of U.S. 61 at Route W.

A 2016 Dodge Charger was traveling northbound when the driver attempted to pass a 2017 Chevy Equinox. The right rear of the Charger struck the left front of the Equinox, causing the driver of the Equinox to lose control and collide with the driver’s side of a 2013 Honda CRV.

The CRV was knocked off the roadway and overturned before smashing into a pole. The 70-year-old driver of the CRV suffered serious injuries. The passenger in the vehicle, identified as 69-year-old Patricia Brummel, was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other injuries were reported.