ST. LOUIS — St. Louis has made the list of the buggiest cities in a study conducted by TruGreen. Data was collected from January 1, 2022, through December 31, 2022. The study accounted for bugs: mosquitoes, fleas, and ticks. St. Louis ranks in the Top 20 as number 11.

Brian Feldman, Senior Director of Technical Operations at TruGreen, said, “This year, we have observed shifts in weather and temperature as they stray from traditional patterns, bringing a number of storms and other inclement weather, with predictions indicating a wet spring season ahead.”

He also goes on to say that this could potentially mean a buggier spring and summer for us all. Mosquitoes and ticks thrive in warm, damp environments, so pest control is essential.

TruGreen ranks the top metropolitan areas most impacted by mosquitoes, fleas, and ticks.

Los Angeles, CA Houston, TX Dallas-Fort Worth, TX Atlanta, GA Tampa-St. Petersburg-Sarasota, FL Detroit, MI Cleveland-Akron, OH Orlando-Daytona Beach-Melbourne, FL Minneapolis-Saint Paul, MN Pittsburgh, PA St. Louis, MO Indianapolis, IN Nashville, TN Raleigh-Durham, NC Charlotte, NC Columbus, OH Grand Rapids-Kalamazoo-Battle Creek, MI Greenville-Spartanburg-Asheville, NC San Antonio, TX Portland, OR