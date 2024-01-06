Air travel looks very different now than it did just a few years ago when the coronavirus pandemic grounded folks around the world, putting a halt to travel for both leisure and business.

Stacker compiled a list of the most common domestic flights from St Louis Lambert International using data from the Bureau of Transportation Statistics. Destinations are ranked by total passengers from October 2022 to September 2023.

#20. Philadelphia International (Philadelphia, PA)

– Passengers: 124,734 (1.8% of all passengers)

– Top carriers:

— #1. Southwest Airlines: 70,734

— #2. American Airlines: 44,160

— #3. Republic Airline: 5,722

#19. Nashville International (Nashville, TN)

– Passengers: 127,219 (1.8% of all passengers)

– Top carriers:

— #1. Southwest Airlines: 126,901

— #2. Swift Air, LLC d/b/a Eastern Air Lines d/b/a Eastern: 252

#18. Tampa International (Tampa, FL)

– Passengers: 136,395 (2.0% of all passengers)

– Top carriers:

— #1. Southwest Airlines: 127,888

— #2. Frontier Airlines: 8,443

#17. Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall (Baltimore, MD)

– Passengers: 140,792 (2.0% of all passengers)

– Top carriers:

— #1. Southwest Airlines: 140,727

#16. Logan International (Boston, MA)

– Passengers: 146,047 (2.1% of all passengers)

– Top carriers:

— #1. Southwest Airlines: 105,591

— #2. Republic Airline: 18,723

— #3. Envoy Air: 16,213

#15. William P Hobby (Houston, TX)

– Passengers: 163,797 (2.4% of all passengers)

– Top carriers:

— #1. Southwest Airlines: 163,746

#14. Detroit Metro Wayne County (Detroit, MI)

– Passengers: 179,938 (2.6% of all passengers)

– Top carriers:

— #1. Delta Air Lines: 106,295

— #2. Southwest Airlines: 65,543

— #3. SkyWest Airlines: 7,936

#13. Minneapolis-St Paul International (Minneapolis, MN)

– Passengers: 198,513 (2.9% of all passengers)

– Top carriers:

— #1. Delta Air Lines: 119,996

— #2. Southwest Airlines: 64,577

— #3. Sun Country Airlines d/b/a MN Airlines: 6,033

#12. Chicago Midway International (Chicago, IL)

– Passengers: 209,404 (3.0% of all passengers)

– Top carriers:

— #1. Southwest Airlines: 209,296

— #2. Swift Air, LLC d/b/a Eastern Air Lines d/b/a Eastern: 108

#11. Ronald Reagan Washington National (Washington, DC)

– Passengers: 212,943 (3.1% of all passengers)

– Top carriers:

— #1. Southwest Airlines: 144,404

— #2. Republic Airline: 31,446

— #3. American Airlines: 20,379

#10. Dallas Love Field (Dallas, TX)

– Passengers: 224,432 (3.2% of all passengers)

– Top carriers:

— #1. Southwest Airlines: 223,932

— #2. Allegiant Air: 309

— #3. Sun Country Airlines d/b/a MN Airlines: 147

#9. Charlotte Douglas International (Charlotte, NC)

– Passengers: 232,247 (3.3% of all passengers)

– Top carriers:

— #1. American Airlines: 188,933

— #2. Southwest Airlines: 32,637

— #3. PSA Airlines: 7,964

#8. Chicago O’Hare International (Chicago, IL)

– Passengers: 241,587 (3.5% of all passengers)

– Top carriers:

— #1. GoJet Airlines LLC d/b/a United Express: 66,760

— #2. American Airlines: 54,512

— #3. Envoy Air: 47,463

#7. Phoenix Sky Harbor International (Phoenix, AZ)

– Passengers: 244,897 (3.5% of all passengers)

– Top carriers:

— #1. Southwest Airlines: 157,488

— #2. American Airlines: 85,361

— #3. SkyWest Airlines: 1,988

#6. Dallas/Fort Worth International (Dallas/Fort Worth, TX)

– Passengers: 246,921 (3.6% of all passengers)

– Top carriers:

— #1. American Airlines: 240,693

— #2. Envoy Air: 4,833

— #3. SkyWest Airlines: 1,111

#5. Harry Reid International (Las Vegas, NV)

– Passengers: 295,045 (4.3% of all passengers)

– Top carriers:

— #1. Southwest Airlines: 197,415

— #2. Frontier Airlines: 59,167

— #3. Spirit Air Lines: 38,378

#4. LaGuardia (New York, NY)

– Passengers: 308,493 (4.4% of all passengers)

– Top carriers:

— #1. Southwest Airlines: 158,999

— #2. Endeavor Air: 58,004

— #3. Republic Airline: 46,723

#3. Orlando International (Orlando, FL)

– Passengers: 335,300 (4.8% of all passengers)

– Top carriers:

— #1. Southwest Airlines: 225,922

— #2. Frontier Airlines: 58,736

— #3. Spirit Air Lines: 50,582

#2. Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International (Atlanta, GA)

– Passengers: 438,707 (6.3% of all passengers)

– Top carriers:

— #1. Delta Air Lines: 317,450

— #2. Southwest Airlines: 119,148

— #3. Frontier Airlines: 2,021

#1. Denver International (Denver, CO)

– Passengers: 480,271 (6.9% of all passengers)

– Top carriers:

— #1. Southwest Airlines: 288,392

— #2. United Air Lines: 84,874

— #3. Frontier Airlines: 65,235

This story features data reporting by Rob Powell, writing by Jaimie Etkin, and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 199 metros.