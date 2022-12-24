Story name:

Canonical URL:

Written by: Stacker

Description:

Canva

Most commonly seen birds in Missouri

Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen near feeders in Missouri using data from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s Project FeederWatch. Birds are ranked by the percent of sites visited from Nov. 26 to Dec. 9. Ties are broken by the average group size when seen, any further ties were not broken. Data was collected at 117 count sites in Missouri. States with less than 10 count sites were not included in rankings for each bird.

Project FeederWatch, a citizen science project where participants collect data on birds at their feeders, was founded in Ontario by Erica Dunn and the Long Point Bird Observatory in 1976. The project partnered with the Cornell Lab of Ornithology after 10 years to scale the project across the U.S. and Canada and now has over 20,000 participants.

The data Project FeederWatch collects is used by scientists to understand trends in bird populations. If you would like to participate as a FeederWatcher you can learn more about the project here.

Read on to see which birds are most commonly seen in your state.

Canva

#47. Harris’s Sparrow

– Sites visited Nov. 26 to Dec. 9: 2%

– Average group size: 1.23

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Oklahoma: 21%

— #2. Kansas: 20%

— #3. Nebraska: 12%

— #4. Iowa: 7%

— #4. Wyoming: 7%

Canva

#46. Fox Sparrow

– Sites visited Nov. 26 to Dec. 9: 2%

– Average group size: 1.36

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Oregon: 22%

— #1. Washington: 22%

— #3. California: 14%

— #4. Connecticut: 8%

— #4. Alaska: 8%

Canva

#45. Wild Turkey

– Sites visited Nov. 26 to Dec. 9: 2%

– Average group size: 2.41

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. New Hampshire: 21%

— #2. Maine: 19%

— #3. Montana: 14%

— #4. Wyoming: 13%

— #5. Massachusetts: 12%

Canva

#44. Canada Goose

– Sites visited Nov. 26 to Dec. 9: 2%

– Average group size: 5.48

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Georgia: 3%

— #1. Nebraska: 3%

— #1. South Carolina: 3%

— #1. Alabama: 3%

— #5. Kansas: 2%

Canva

#43. Red-tailed Hawk

– Sites visited Nov. 26 to Dec. 9: 3%

– Average group size: 1.13

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Kansas: 9%

— #2. New Jersey: 8%

— #3. Massachusetts: 7%

— #3. Nevada: 7%

— #5. Illinois: 6%

Canva

#42. Pileated Woodpecker

– Sites visited Nov. 26 to Dec. 9: 3%

– Average group size: 1.21

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Minnesota: 28%

— #2. Wisconsin: 17%

— #3. Michigan: 16%

— #4. Indiana: 15%

— #5. West Virginia: 14%

Canva

#41. White-crowned Sparrow

– Sites visited Nov. 26 to Dec. 9: 3%

– Average group size: 1.5

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Nevada: 71%

— #2. California: 64%

— #3. Arizona: 56%

— #4. New Mexico: 35%

— #5. Washington: 20%

Canva

#40. Field Sparrow

– Sites visited Nov. 26 to Dec. 9: 3%

– Average group size: 1.51

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Tennessee: 10%

— #2. West Virginia: 5%

— #3. Texas: 3%

— #3. Missouri: 3%

— #3. Alabama: 3%

Canva

#39. Eurasian Collared-Dove

– Sites visited Nov. 26 to Dec. 9: 3%

– Average group size: 1.55

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Utah: 70%

— #2. Wyoming: 60%

— #2. South Dakota: 60%

— #4. Idaho: 57%

— #5. Colorado: 46%

Canva

#38. Chipping Sparrow

– Sites visited Nov. 26 to Dec. 9: 4%

– Average group size: 2.04

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Georgia: 47%

— #2. South Carolina: 43%

— #3. Louisiana: 40%

— #4. Alabama: 38%

— #5. North Carolina: 29%

Canva

#37. Red-headed Woodpecker

– Sites visited Nov. 26 to Dec. 9: 5%

– Average group size: 1.25

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Arkansas: 7%

— #1. Iowa: 7%

— #3. Missouri: 5%

— #4. Virginia: 3%

— #4. Alabama: 3%

Canva

#36. Common Grackle

– Sites visited Nov. 26 to Dec. 9: 5%

– Average group size: 2.1

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. New Jersey: 27%

— #2. Florida: 24%

— #3. Delaware: 17%

— #4. Connecticut: 14%

— #5. South Dakota: 13%

Canva

#35. Sharp-shinned Hawk

– Sites visited Nov. 26 to Dec. 9: 6%

– Average group size: 1.0

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Idaho: 22%

— #2. Oklahoma: 13%

— #3. Kentucky: 10%

— #3. Utah: 10%

— #5. Kansas: 9%

Canva

#34. Northern Mockingbird

– Sites visited Nov. 26 to Dec. 9: 6%

– Average group size: 1.04

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Alabama: 50%

— #2. Louisiana: 45%

— #2. Tennessee: 45%

— #2. South Carolina: 45%

— #5. Florida: 38%

Canva

#32. Yellow-bellied Sapsucker (tie)

– Sites visited Nov. 26 to Dec. 9: 6%

– Average group size: 1.05

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. North Carolina: 19%

— #2. Tennessee: 15%

— #2. Georgia: 15%

— #4. Alabama: 13%

— #5. Arkansas: 11%

Canva

#32. Red-shouldered Hawk

– Sites visited Nov. 26 to Dec. 9: 6%

– Average group size: 1.05

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. South Carolina: 9%

— #2. North Carolina: 8%

— #3. Missouri: 6%

— #4. Texas: 5%

— #4. Florida: 5%

Canva

#31. American Tree Sparrow

– Sites visited Nov. 26 to Dec. 9: 6%

– Average group size: 2.04

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Vermont: 15%

— #2. West Virginia: 14%

— #3. South Dakota: 13%

— #4. Montana: 12%

— #5. Michigan: 11%

Canva

#30. Song Sparrow

– Sites visited Nov. 26 to Dec. 9: 7%

– Average group size: 1.32

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Washington: 60%

— #2. Oregon: 53%

— #3. West Virginia: 38%

— #4. Kentucky: 35%

— #5. Delaware: 34%

Canva

#29. Red-winged Blackbird

– Sites visited Nov. 26 to Dec. 9: 7%

– Average group size: 2.51

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Colorado: 23%

— #2. Nevada: 21%

— #3. Maryland: 16%

— #4. Louisiana: 15%

— #4. New Jersey: 15%

Canva

#28. Brown Creeper

– Sites visited Nov. 26 to Dec. 9: 9%

– Average group size: 1.05

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. South Dakota: 13%

— #2. Arkansas: 11%

— #3. Maine: 10%

— #3. New Hampshire: 10%

— #5. Missouri: 9%

Canva

#27. Cooper’s Hawk

– Sites visited Nov. 26 to Dec. 9: 10%

– Average group size: 1.02

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Arizona: 26%

— #2. Kentucky: 21%

— #2. Nevada: 21%

— #4. South Dakota: 20%

— #4. Utah: 20%

Canva

#26. Cedar Waxwing

– Sites visited Nov. 26 to Dec. 9: 10%

– Average group size: 5.7

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Wyoming: 13%

— #2. Missouri: 10%

— #2. Utah: 10%

— #4. Idaho: 8%

— #5. Arkansas: 7%

Canva

#25. American Crow

– Sites visited Nov. 26 to Dec. 9: 15%

– Average group size: 2.72

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Oklahoma: 50%

— #2. Maine: 39%

— #3. North Carolina: 31%

— #4. Virginia: 30%

— #4. Minnesota: 30%

Canva

#24. Carolina Chickadee

– Sites visited Nov. 26 to Dec. 9: 17%

– Average group size: 2.19

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Arkansas: 96%

— #1. South Carolina: 96%

— #3. Georgia: 89%

— #4. Alabama: 88%

— #5. Louisiana: 85%

Canva

#23. Purple Finch

– Sites visited Nov. 26 to Dec. 9: 21%

– Average group size: 2.02

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. West Virginia: 24%

— #2. Georgia: 22%

— #3. Missouri: 21%

— #4. Alabama: 19%

— #5. South Carolina: 18%

Canva

#22. Hairy Woodpecker

– Sites visited Nov. 26 to Dec. 9: 26%

– Average group size: 1.17

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Maine: 66%

— #2. New Hampshire: 62%

— #3. Vermont: 61%

— #4. South Dakota: 60%

— #5. Minnesota: 59%

Canva

#21. Eurasian Tree Sparrow

– Sites visited Nov. 26 to Dec. 9: 28%

– Average group size: 4.71

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Missouri: 28%

— #2. Iowa: 8%

— #3. Illinois: 5%

Canva

#20. Red-breasted Nuthatch

– Sites visited Nov. 26 to Dec. 9: 29%

– Average group size: 1.26

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. South Dakota: 73%

— #2. Maine: 67%

— #3. Michigan: 57%

— #4. Alaska: 56%

— #5. Nebraska: 52%

Canva

#19. Eastern Bluebird

– Sites visited Nov. 26 to Dec. 9: 30%

– Average group size: 2.38

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Georgia: 62%

— #2. North Carolina: 53%

— #3. Virginia: 43%

— #4. South Carolina: 40%

— #5. Alabama: 34%

Canva

#18. American Robin

– Sites visited Nov. 26 to Dec. 9: 31%

– Average group size: 2.37

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. New Mexico: 47%

— #2. Nevada: 43%

— #3. Oregon: 39%

— #4. Tennessee: 38%

— #5. Kansas: 35%

Canva

#17. Northern Flicker

– Sites visited Nov. 26 to Dec. 9: 33%

– Average group size: 1.2

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Nevada: 79%

— #2. Montana: 76%

— #3. Washington: 67%

— #4. Colorado: 62%

— #4. Oregon: 62%

Canva

#16. Carolina/Black-capped Chickadee

– Sites visited Nov. 26 to Dec. 9: 37%

– Average group size: 2.45

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. West Virginia: 46%

— #2. Missouri: 37%

— #3. Pennsylvania: 29%

— #4. Ohio: 25%

— #5. Virginia: 24%

Canva

#15. Black-capped Chickadee

– Sites visited Nov. 26 to Dec. 9: 38%

– Average group size: 2.29

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Vermont: 99%

— #2. Minnesota: 95%

— #2. Connecticut: 95%

— #2. Massachusetts: 95%

— #5. New Hampshire: 94%

Canva

#14. European Starling

– Sites visited Nov. 26 to Dec. 9: 38%

– Average group size: 3.32

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Delaware: 63%

— #2. Kentucky: 48%

— #3. Nebraska: 42%

— #3. New Jersey: 42%

— #5. Maryland: 39%

Canva

#13. White-throated Sparrow

– Sites visited Nov. 26 to Dec. 9: 49%

– Average group size: 2.41

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Arkansas: 86%

— #2. New Jersey: 68%

— #3. Delaware: 63%

— #3. Maryland: 63%

— #5. Virginia: 61%

Canva

#12. Carolina Wren

– Sites visited Nov. 26 to Dec. 9: 50%

– Average group size: 1.18

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. South Carolina: 93%

— #2. Georgia: 84%

— #3. North Carolina: 82%

— #4. Kentucky: 79%

— #5. Maryland: 76%

Canva

#11. House Sparrow

– Sites visited Nov. 26 to Dec. 9: 56%

– Average group size: 4.68

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. South Dakota: 93%

— #2. Iowa: 92%

— #3. Illinois: 86%

— #4. Nebraska: 82%

— #5. Indiana: 79%

Canva

#10. White-breasted Nuthatch

– Sites visited Nov. 26 to Dec. 9: 64%

– Average group size: 1.35

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Connecticut: 90%

— #1. New Hampshire: 90%

— #3. Vermont: 88%

— #4. West Virginia: 86%

— #4. New Jersey: 86%

Canva

#9. Red-bellied Woodpecker

– Sites visited Nov. 26 to Dec. 9: 67%

– Average group size: 1.13

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. West Virginia: 84%

— #2. Connecticut: 81%

— #2. Indiana: 81%

— #4. Ohio: 79%

— #4. Maryland: 79%

Canva

#8. Mourning Dove

– Sites visited Nov. 26 to Dec. 9: 69%

– Average group size: 3.8

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. New Jersey: 90%

— #2. Kentucky: 85%

— #3. Connecticut: 82%

— #4. Massachusetts: 81%

— #4. Alabama: 81%

Canva

#7. Blue Jay

– Sites visited Nov. 26 to Dec. 9: 71%

– Average group size: 1.85

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Nebraska: 97%

— #2. Massachusetts: 82%

— #2. Ohio: 82%

— #4. South Dakota: 80%

— #4. Iowa: 80%

Canva

#6. American Goldfinch

– Sites visited Nov. 26 to Dec. 9: 71%

– Average group size: 3.75

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. West Virginia: 81%

— #2. Arkansas: 79%

— #3. Indiana: 77%

— #4. Wisconsin: 76%

— #5. Maine: 75%

Canva

#5. Tufted Titmouse

– Sites visited Nov. 26 to Dec. 9: 80%

– Average group size: 2.09

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. West Virginia: 100%

— #2. Connecticut: 95%

— #3. New Hampshire: 92%

— #4. Maryland: 91%

— #5. Massachusetts: 89%

Canva

#4. House Finch

– Sites visited Nov. 26 to Dec. 9: 83%

– Average group size: 3.43

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. New Mexico: 93%

— #2. Alabama: 91%

— #3. Utah: 90%

— #3. Arizona: 90%

— #5. New Jersey: 86%

Canva

#3. Dark-eyed Junco

– Sites visited Nov. 26 to Dec. 9: 86%

– Average group size: 3.67

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Washington: 95%

— #2. Kansas: 93%

— #3. Oregon: 91%

— #3. Nebraska: 91%

— #5. New Jersey: 90%

Canva

#2. Downy Woodpecker

– Sites visited Nov. 26 to Dec. 9: 88%

– Average group size: 1.7

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Connecticut: 90%

— #2. Indiana: 89%

— #2. Massachusetts: 89%

— #2. West Virginia: 89%

— #5. Missouri: 88%

Canva

#1. Northern Cardinal

– Sites visited Nov. 26 to Dec. 9: 95%

– Average group size: 2.97

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Arkansas: 100%

— #2. Kentucky: 96%

— #3. Missouri: 95%

— #4. West Virginia: 92%

— #4. Maryland: 92%