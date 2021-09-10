STACKER– Buying a home is an investment—and an increasingly expensive one. The median value of a home in the United States reached $363,300 in July 2021, according to the National Association of Realtors. The market grew competitive and the price of homeownership shot out of reach for many Americans—but not for those willing to shell out big money for the most expensive homes on the market.

Homes with big price tags come with all sorts of enviable amenities. Pools, home gyms, high-tech fixtures, sweeping security systems, spacious yards, and a room for every need are luxuries most people covet. As people spent more time than ever before in their homes, these luxuries—and the cavernous square footage and yards that house them—became more desirable than ever.

The appetite for homes selling in the high six-figure range became voracious in 2020, and that trend continues into 2021, according to data from Redfin. Sales of such luxury homes increased

41.6% year-over-year in the first quarter of 2021, growing significantly more than the smaller increase for more moderately priced homes.

To learn more about home values in St. Louis, Missouri, Stacker analyzed data from realtor.com to compile a list of the most expensive homes for sale in the city. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.

See the most expensive homes for sale in St. Louis below:

#10. 3 Serendipity Cir, Town and Country ($3,499,000)

– 3 bedrooms; 7 bathrooms; 9,947 square feet; $351 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#9. 2660 S Warson Rd, Ladue ($3,995,000)

– 6 bedrooms; 9 bathrooms; 8,867 square feet; $450 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#8. 6421 Brookfield Ct Dr, Saint Louis ($4,000,000)

– 2 bedrooms; 2 bathrooms; 935 square feet; $4,278 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#7. 6411 Brookfield Ct Dr, Saint Louis ($4,000,000)

– 2 bedrooms; 2 bathrooms; 935 square feet; $4,278 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#6. 1 Old Ladue Dr, Saint Louis ($4,500,000)

– 5 bedrooms; 7 bathrooms; 7,565 square feet; $594 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#5. 9801 Log Cabin Ct, Ladue ($4,695,000)

– 6 bedrooms; 14 bathrooms; 19,891 square feet; $236 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#4. 1 Denny Ln, Huntleigh ($4,975,000)

– 3 bedrooms; 3 bathrooms; 3,046 square feet; $1,633 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#3. 9847 Litzsinger Rd, Ladue ($5,400,000)

– 5 bedrooms; 10 bathrooms; 15,800 square feet; $341 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#2. 500 S Warson Rd, Saint Louis ($5,999,000)

– 7 bedrooms; 9 bathrooms; 10,661 square feet; $562 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#1. 20 Upper Warson Rd, Saint Louis ($9,900,000)

– 6 bedrooms; 10 bathrooms; 20,054 square feet; $493 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

