Most highways clear while side streets were icy Friday morning

ST. LOUIS – Friday morning after Thursday’s winter storm created uncertain road conditions for commuters.

The road conditions varied on Friday morning. Many highways and other main arteries in St. Louis County were in good shape, but the side streets and subdivisions were a much different story. FOX 2 crews encountered icy and slick conditions on subdivision streets in many different areas from west St. Louis County to Kirkwood.

Streets that did not get a lot of attention from road crews after Thursday’s storm had treacherous areas Friday morning, especially after the frigid overnight temperatures.

FOX 2 reporter Chris Regnier also saw MoDOT crews out on 270 early Friday morning working on 270 north before the morning commute.

FOX 2 was told MoDOT and IDOT trucks were out all night long into the morning trying to get the main roadways as clear as possible.

Main roadways were mostly clear but neighborhood streets were still slick.