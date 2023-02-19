Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys in the 00s in Missouri using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born in Missouri from 2000 to 2009.

Note: The Social Security Administration collects data on baby names with a binary understanding of sex and gender. Stacker understands that names aren’t inherently gendered and will continue to look for opportunities in our coverage to demonstrate that.

#50. Charles

Charles is a name of Germanic origin meaning “free man”.

Missouri

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,891

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,875 (#29 most common name, -0.8% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #58

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 75,320

#49. Jonathan

Jonathan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God has given”.

Missouri

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,896

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 963 (#80 most common name, -49.2% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #19

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 144,787

#48. Robert

Robert is a name of Germanic origin meaning “fame” or “bright”.

Missouri

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,961

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,145 (#69 most common name, -41.6% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #36

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 106,624

#47. Justin

Justin is a name of Latin origin meaning “righteous”.

Missouri

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,996

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 634 (#128 most common name, -68.2% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #29

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 122,962

#46. Blake

Blake is a name of English origin meaning “fair-haired”.

Missouri

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,998

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,143 (#70 most common name, -42.8% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #86

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 50,058

#45. Lucas

Lucas is a name of Greek origin meaning “man from Lucania”.

Missouri

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,999

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,519 (#13 most common name, +26.0% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #61

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 70,965

#44. Chase

Chase is a name of French origin meaning “to catch”.

Missouri

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,038

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,654 (#36 most common name, -18.8% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #75

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 57,155

#43. Jack

Jack is a name of English origin meaning “God is gracious”.

Missouri

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,124

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,920 (#27 most common name, -9.6% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #40

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 95,495

#42. Landon

Landon is a name of English origin meaning “long hill”.

Missouri

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,129

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,075 (#23 (tie) most common name, -2.5% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #73

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 61,055

#41. Thomas

Thomas is a name of Greek origin meaning “twin”.

Missouri

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,133

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,466 (#51 most common name, -31.3% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #37

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 102,075

#40. Luke

Luke is a name of Greek origin meaning “man from Lucania”.

Missouri

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,152

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,884 (#28 most common name, -12.5% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #48

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 90,476

#39. Connor

Connor is a name of Irish origin meaning “Lover of wolves”.

Missouri

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,174

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,587 (#42 most common name, -27.0% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #53

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 85,968

#38. Jordan

Jordan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “to flow down”.

Missouri

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,176

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,035 (#74 most common name, -52.4% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #38

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 101,149

#37. Evan

Evan is a name of Welsh origin meaning “Lord is gracious”.

Missouri

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,182

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,276 (#60 most common name, -41.5% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #45

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 92,128

#36. Gabriel

Gabriel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God is my strength”.

Missouri

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,201

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,055 (#25 most common name, -6.6% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #30

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 119,797

#35. Cameron

Cameron is a name of Gaelic origin meaning “crooked river”.

Missouri

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,208

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,258 (#61 most common name, -43.0% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #39

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 95,871

#34. Christian

Christian is a name of English origin meaning “follower Of Christ”.

Missouri

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,248

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,182 (#66 most common name, -47.4% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #22

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 142,384

#33. Brandon

Brandon is a name of English origin meaning “beacon hill” or “crow”.

Missouri

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,362

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 734 (#116 most common name, -68.9% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #21

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 142,964

#32. Gavin

Gavin is a name of Celtic origin meaning “white hawk”.

Missouri

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,417

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,433 (#53 most common name, -40.7% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #51

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 88,422

#31. Elijah

Elijah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Yahweh is God”.

Missouri

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,432

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,007 (#5 most common name, +23.6% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #34

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 110,360

#30. David

David is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “beloved”.

Missouri

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,500

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,634 (#37 (tie) most common name, -34.6% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #12

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 179,935

#29. Nathan

Nathan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “given”.

Missouri

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,509

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 999 (#78 most common name, -60.2% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #26

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 134,810

#28. Anthony

Anthony is a name of Latin origin meaning “praiseworthy”.

Missouri

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,541

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,400 (#54 most common name, -44.9% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #11

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 191,874

#27. Daniel

Daniel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God is my judge”.

Missouri

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,562

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,597 (#41 most common name, -37.7% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #5

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 203,785

#26. Mason

Mason is a name of English origin meaning “one who works with stone”.

Missouri

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,688

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,512 (#3 most common name, +30.7% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #47

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 90,477

#25. Hunter

Hunter is a name of English origin meaning “one who hunts”.

Missouri

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,732

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,075 (#23 (tie) most common name, -24.0% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #41

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 94,819

#24. Jackson

Jackson is a name of English origin meaning “son of Jack”.

Missouri

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,855

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,967 (#6 most common name, +3.9% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #42

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 94,474

#23. Caleb

Caleb is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “faithful”.

Missouri

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,892

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,506 (#48 most common name, -47.9% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #35

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 110,057

#22. Dylan

Dylan is a name of Welsh origin meaning “son of the sea”.

Missouri

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,899

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,197 (#64 most common name, -58.7% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #23

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 140,093

#21. Benjamin

Benjamin is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “son of my days”.

Missouri

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,935

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,596 (#12 most common name, -11.6% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #25

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 137,246

#20. Christopher

Christopher is a name of English origin meaning “Christ-bearer”.

Missouri

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,956

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,502 (#49 (tie) most common name, -49.2% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #6

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 203,321

#19. Ryan

Ryan is a name of Irish origin meaning “little king” or “illustrious”.

Missouri

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 3,049

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,312 (#59 most common name, -57.0% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #15

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 173,208

#18. John

John is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Yahweh has been gracious”.

Missouri

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 3,071

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,006 (#26 most common name, -34.7% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #18

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 160,966

#17. Noah

Noah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “rest”.

Missouri

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 3,117

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,091 (#4 most common name, -0.8% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #20

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 143,446

#16. Zachary

Zachary is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God remembers”.

Missouri

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 3,171

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 946 (#83 most common name, -70.2% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #27

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 134,737

#15. Samuel

Samuel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “name of God”.

Missouri

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 3,203

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,399 (#17 most common name, -25.1% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #24

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 138,500

#14. James

James is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “supplanter”.

Missouri

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 3,283

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,819 (#7 most common name, -14.1% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #17

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 163,127

#13. Nicholas

Nicholas is a name of Greek origin meaning “victory of the people”.

Missouri

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 3,338

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,019 (#76 most common name, -69.5% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #14

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 177,582

#12. Austin

Austin is a name of English origin meaning “magnificent”.

Missouri

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 3,429

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,206 (#63 most common name, -64.8% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #32

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 112,735

#11. Alexander

Alexander is a name of Greek origin meaning “defender of man”.

Missouri

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 3,469

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,287 (#19 most common name, -34.1% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #13

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 178,788

#10. Joseph

Joseph is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “he will add”.

Missouri

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 3,703

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,142 (#22 most common name, -42.2% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #9

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 194,793

#9. Matthew

Matthew is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Gift of Yahweh”.

Missouri

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 3,703

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,634 (#37 (tie) most common name, -55.9% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #4

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 221,556

#8. Joshua

Joshua is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God Is my salvation”.

Missouri

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 3,865

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,581 (#43 (tie) most common name, -59.1% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #3

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 231,972

#7. Logan

Logan is a name of Scottish origin meaning “Little hollow”.

Missouri

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 3,902

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,628 (#10 most common name, -32.6% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #28

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 134,014

#6. Tyler

Tyler is a name of English origin meaning “doorkeeper of an inn” or “owner of a tavern”.

Missouri

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 4,144

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,225 (#62 most common name, -70.4% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #16

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 165,548

#5. William

William is a name of Germanic origin meaning “vehement protector”.

Missouri

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 4,239

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,815 (#1 most common name, -10.0% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #10

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 194,328

#4. Michael

Michael is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “who is like God?”.

Missouri

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 4,255

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,462 (#15 most common name, -42.1% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #2

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 250,610

#3. Andrew

Andrew is a name of Greek origin meaning “brave”.

Missouri

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 4,445

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,831 (#31 most common name, -58.8% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #7

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 202,485

#2. Ethan

Ethan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “strong” or “enduring”.

Missouri

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 4,610

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,273 (#21 most common name, -50.7% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #8

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 201,795

#1. Jacob

Jacob is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “to follow”.

Missouri

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 6,398

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,619 (#11 most common name, -59.1% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #1

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 273,911