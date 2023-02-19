Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys in the 00s in Missouri using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born in Missouri from 2000 to 2009.
Note: The Social Security Administration collects data on baby names with a binary understanding of sex and gender. Stacker understands that names aren’t inherently gendered and will continue to look for opportunities in our coverage to demonstrate that.
You may also like: Most popular boy names in the 60s in Missouri
Tatiana Chekryzhova // Shutterstock
#50. Charles
Charles is a name of Germanic origin meaning “free man”.
Missouri
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,891
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,875 (#29 most common name, -0.8% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #58
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 75,320
Canva
#49. Jonathan
Jonathan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God has given”.
Missouri
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,896
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 963 (#80 most common name, -49.2% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #19
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 144,787
Thammasak Lek // Shutterstock
#48. Robert
Robert is a name of Germanic origin meaning “fame” or “bright”.
Missouri
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,961
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,145 (#69 most common name, -41.6% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #36
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 106,624
Canva
#47. Justin
Justin is a name of Latin origin meaning “righteous”.
Missouri
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,996
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 634 (#128 most common name, -68.2% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #29
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 122,962
Shutterstock
#46. Blake
Blake is a name of English origin meaning “fair-haired”.
Missouri
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,998
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,143 (#70 most common name, -42.8% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #86
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 50,058
You may also like: Most popular baby names for girls in Missouri
Capable97 // Shutterstock
#45. Lucas
Lucas is a name of Greek origin meaning “man from Lucania”.
Missouri
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,999
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,519 (#13 most common name, +26.0% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #61
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 70,965
Canva
#44. Chase
Chase is a name of French origin meaning “to catch”.
Missouri
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,038
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,654 (#36 most common name, -18.8% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #75
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 57,155
yifanjrb // Shutterstock
#43. Jack
Jack is a name of English origin meaning “God is gracious”.
Missouri
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,124
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,920 (#27 most common name, -9.6% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #40
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 95,495
Vasilyev Alexandr // Shutterstock
#42. Landon
Landon is a name of English origin meaning “long hill”.
Missouri
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,129
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,075 (#23 (tie) most common name, -2.5% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #73
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 61,055
burlakova_anna // Shutterstock
#41. Thomas
Thomas is a name of Greek origin meaning “twin”.
Missouri
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,133
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,466 (#51 most common name, -31.3% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #37
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 102,075
You may also like: Most popular baby names for boys of the last decade in Missouri
FamVeld // Shutterstock
#40. Luke
Luke is a name of Greek origin meaning “man from Lucania”.
Missouri
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,152
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,884 (#28 most common name, -12.5% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #48
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 90,476
Africa Studio // Shutterstock
#39. Connor
Connor is a name of Irish origin meaning “Lover of wolves”.
Missouri
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,174
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,587 (#42 most common name, -27.0% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #53
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 85,968
Elvira Koneva // Shutterstock
#38. Jordan
Jordan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “to flow down”.
Missouri
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,176
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,035 (#74 most common name, -52.4% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #38
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 101,149
Canva
#37. Evan
Evan is a name of Welsh origin meaning “Lord is gracious”.
Missouri
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,182
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,276 (#60 most common name, -41.5% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #45
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 92,128
2p2play // Shutterstock
#36. Gabriel
Gabriel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God is my strength”.
Missouri
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,201
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,055 (#25 most common name, -6.6% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #30
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 119,797
You may also like: Most popular baby names for boys in Missouri
Oksana Kuzmina // Shutterstock
#35. Cameron
Cameron is a name of Gaelic origin meaning “crooked river”.
Missouri
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,208
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,258 (#61 most common name, -43.0% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #39
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 95,871
Falcona // Shutterstock
#34. Christian
Christian is a name of English origin meaning “follower Of Christ”.
Missouri
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,248
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,182 (#66 most common name, -47.4% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #22
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 142,384
Irisska // Shutterstock
#33. Brandon
Brandon is a name of English origin meaning “beacon hill” or “crow”.
Missouri
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,362
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 734 (#116 most common name, -68.9% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #21
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 142,964
Canva
#32. Gavin
Gavin is a name of Celtic origin meaning “white hawk”.
Missouri
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,417
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,433 (#53 most common name, -40.7% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #51
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 88,422
Tatiana Dyuvbanova // Shutterstock
#31. Elijah
Elijah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Yahweh is God”.
Missouri
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,432
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,007 (#5 most common name, +23.6% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #34
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 110,360
You may also like: Most popular baby names for girls of the last decade in Missouri
Gorynvd // Shutterstock
#30. David
David is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “beloved”.
Missouri
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,500
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,634 (#37 (tie) most common name, -34.6% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #12
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 179,935
Syda Productions // Shutterstock
#29. Nathan
Nathan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “given”.
Missouri
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,509
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 999 (#78 most common name, -60.2% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #26
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 134,810
Canva
#28. Anthony
Anthony is a name of Latin origin meaning “praiseworthy”.
Missouri
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,541
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,400 (#54 most common name, -44.9% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #11
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 191,874
Lopolo // Shutterstock
#27. Daniel
Daniel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God is my judge”.
Missouri
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,562
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,597 (#41 most common name, -37.7% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #5
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 203,785
Canva
#26. Mason
Mason is a name of English origin meaning “one who works with stone”.
Missouri
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,688
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,512 (#3 most common name, +30.7% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #47
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 90,477
You may also like: Most popular boy names in the 70s in Missouri
Canva
#25. Hunter
Hunter is a name of English origin meaning “one who hunts”.
Missouri
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,732
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,075 (#23 (tie) most common name, -24.0% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #41
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 94,819
Minnikova Mariia // Shutterstock
#24. Jackson
Jackson is a name of English origin meaning “son of Jack”.
Missouri
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,855
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,967 (#6 most common name, +3.9% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #42
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 94,474
My Good Images // Shutterstock
#23. Caleb
Caleb is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “faithful”.
Missouri
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,892
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,506 (#48 most common name, -47.9% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #35
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 110,057
Anna Grigorjeva // Shutterstock
#22. Dylan
Dylan is a name of Welsh origin meaning “son of the sea”.
Missouri
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,899
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,197 (#64 most common name, -58.7% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #23
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 140,093
Oksana Kuzmina // Shutterstock
#21. Benjamin
Benjamin is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “son of my days”.
Missouri
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,935
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,596 (#12 most common name, -11.6% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #25
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 137,246
You may also like: Most popular girl names in the 70s in Missouri
Canva
#20. Christopher
Christopher is a name of English origin meaning “Christ-bearer”.
Missouri
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,956
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,502 (#49 (tie) most common name, -49.2% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #6
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 203,321
Canva
#19. Ryan
Ryan is a name of Irish origin meaning “little king” or “illustrious”.
Missouri
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 3,049
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,312 (#59 most common name, -57.0% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #15
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 173,208
Canva
#18. John
John is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Yahweh has been gracious”.
Missouri
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 3,071
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,006 (#26 most common name, -34.7% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #18
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 160,966
Andy Dean Photography // Shutterstock
#17. Noah
Noah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “rest”.
Missouri
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 3,117
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,091 (#4 most common name, -0.8% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #20
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 143,446
Canva
#16. Zachary
Zachary is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God remembers”.
Missouri
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 3,171
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 946 (#83 most common name, -70.2% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #27
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 134,737
You may also like: Most popular boy names in the 80s in Missouri
Canva
#15. Samuel
Samuel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “name of God”.
Missouri
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 3,203
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,399 (#17 most common name, -25.1% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #24
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 138,500
Oksana Kuzmina // Shutterstock
#14. James
James is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “supplanter”.
Missouri
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 3,283
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,819 (#7 most common name, -14.1% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #17
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 163,127
marina shin // Shutterstock
#13. Nicholas
Nicholas is a name of Greek origin meaning “victory of the people”.
Missouri
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 3,338
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,019 (#76 most common name, -69.5% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #14
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 177,582
pratan ounpitipong // Shutterstock
#12. Austin
Austin is a name of English origin meaning “magnificent”.
Missouri
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 3,429
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,206 (#63 most common name, -64.8% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #32
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 112,735
Canva
#11. Alexander
Alexander is a name of Greek origin meaning “defender of man”.
Missouri
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 3,469
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,287 (#19 most common name, -34.1% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #13
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 178,788
You may also like: Most popular girl names in the 80s in Missouri
DONOT6_STUDIO // Shutterstock
#10. Joseph
Joseph is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “he will add”.
Missouri
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 3,703
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,142 (#22 most common name, -42.2% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #9
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 194,793
Roman Sorkin // Shutterstock
#9. Matthew
Matthew is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Gift of Yahweh”.
Missouri
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 3,703
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,634 (#37 (tie) most common name, -55.9% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #4
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 221,556
Canva
#8. Joshua
Joshua is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God Is my salvation”.
Missouri
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 3,865
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,581 (#43 (tie) most common name, -59.1% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #3
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 231,972
Alena Vostrikova // Shutterstock
#7. Logan
Logan is a name of Scottish origin meaning “Little hollow”.
Missouri
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 3,902
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,628 (#10 most common name, -32.6% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #28
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 134,014
Tomsickova Tatyana // Shutterstock
#6. Tyler
Tyler is a name of English origin meaning “doorkeeper of an inn” or “owner of a tavern”.
Missouri
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 4,144
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,225 (#62 most common name, -70.4% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #16
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 165,548
You may also like: Most popular girl names in the 60s in Missouri
BaLL LunLa // Shutterstock
#5. William
William is a name of Germanic origin meaning “vehement protector”.
Missouri
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 4,239
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,815 (#1 most common name, -10.0% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #10
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 194,328
Adrie Molco // Shutterstock
#4. Michael
Michael is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “who is like God?”.
Missouri
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 4,255
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,462 (#15 most common name, -42.1% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #2
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 250,610
Canva
#3. Andrew
Andrew is a name of Greek origin meaning “brave”.
Missouri
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 4,445
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,831 (#31 most common name, -58.8% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #7
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 202,485
Tatiana Chekryzhova // Shutterstock
#2. Ethan
Ethan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “strong” or “enduring”.
Missouri
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 4,610
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,273 (#21 most common name, -50.7% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #8
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 201,795
MIA Studio // Shutterstock
#1. Jacob
Jacob is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “to follow”.
Missouri
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 6,398
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,619 (#11 most common name, -59.1% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #1
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 273,911