Most popular boy names in the 60s in Missouri
Every new parent faces the difficult decision of choosing the perfect name for a newborn. First names rarely get changed after being assigned and carry with them a wide range of meanings and associations. This creates a lot of pressure on expectant parents to pick the perfect moniker for their little ones.
Perhaps unsurprisingly, many parents end up choosing the same names over and over. Research suggests that we pick specific names implying desired characteristics about our children, selecting names for boys and girls intended to shape them. Male monikers are commonly inspired by political, cultural, and personal influences that suggest good, masculine, and well-rounded people.
The 1960s are commonly associated with tie-dye-clad hippies, psychedelic experimentation, and rock ‘n’ roll icons like the Beatles and Jimi Hendrix. But underneath the flower power, free love exterior, the ‘60s were a period of radical social and political change—not only in the United States but around the world. The decade was one characterized by a host of juxtapositions; anger and fear over injustice and uneasy political conditions lived alongside notions of musical awakening and pacifist harmony.
Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys in the ‘60s in Missouri using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born. The names in this list represent the distinct intersection of Baby Boomer and Gen X and a reflection of some of the most well-known celebrities, musicians, and trends of the time. Keep reading to see if your name was among the most popular in the ‘60s in your home state.
#50. Bryan
Bryan is a name of Irish origin meaning “noble”.
Missouri
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,805
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 253 (#272 most common name, -86.0% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #61
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 55,313
#49. George
George is a name of Greek origin meaning “farmer”.
Missouri
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,863
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 608 (#135 most common name, -67.4% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #33
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 113,063
#48. Ricky
Ricky is a name of German origin meaning “powerful leader”.
Missouri
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,893
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 93 (#555 (tie) most common name, -95.1% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #52
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 66,342
#47. Rodney
Rodney is a name of English origin meaning “island near the clearing”.
Missouri
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,932
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 100 (#528 most common name, -94.8% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #48
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 72,173
#46. Danny
Danny is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God is my judge”.
Missouri
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 2,035
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 108 (#504 most common name, -94.7% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #58
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 60,698
#45. Roger
Roger is a name of German origin meaning “famous spearman”.
Missouri
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 2,071
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 59 (#704 (tie) most common name, -97.2% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #49
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 71,449
#44. Jeffery
Jeffery is a name of German origin meaning “pledge of peace”.
Missouri
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 2,099
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 76 (#622 most common name, -96.4% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #46
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 79,520
#43. Steve
Steve is a name of Greek origin meaning “crown”.
Missouri
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 2,101
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 76 (#622 most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #53
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 65,645
#42. Jeff
Jeff is a name of English origin meaning “peaceful pledge”.
Missouri
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 2,134
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 76 (#622 most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #54
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 62,062
#41. Craig
Craig is a name of Scottish origin meaning “rocky”.
Missouri
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 2,316
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 26 (#968 most common name, -98.9% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #44
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 84,739
#40. Todd
Todd is a name of English origin meaning “fox”.
Missouri
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 2,429
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 23 (#1007 most common name, -99.1% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #31
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 128,766
#39. Mike
Mike is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “gift from God”.
Missouri
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 2,451
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 23 (#1007 most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #50
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 71,409
#38. Edward
Edward is a name of English origin meaning “prosperous”.
Missouri
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 2,543
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 484 (#168 most common name, -81.0% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #29
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 144,022
#37. Matthew
Matthew is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Gift of Yahweh”.
Missouri
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 2,665
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,633 (#37 most common name, -38.7% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #36
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 106,041
#36. Patrick
Patrick is a name of Latin origin meaning “nobleman”.
Missouri
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 2,679
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 546 (#148 (tie) most common name, -79.6% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #32
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 122,772
#35. Dennis
Dennis is a name of Greek origin meaning “follower of Dionysius”.
Missouri
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 2,935
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 135 (#438 (tie) most common name, -95.4% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #39
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 94,992
#34. Eric
Eric is a name of Norse origin meaning “sole ruler”.
Missouri
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 2,959
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 474 (#172 most common name, -84.0% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #28
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 152,262
#33. Randy
Randy is a name of Norse origin meaning “shield-wolf”.
Missouri
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 2,984
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 96 (#546 most common name, -96.8% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #40
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 93,889
#32. Jerry
Jerry is a name of English origin meaning “exalted of the Lord”.
Missouri
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 3,024
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 116 (#481 most common name, -96.2% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #41
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 93,566
#31. Keith
Keith is a name of Celtic origin meaning “wood, forest”.
Missouri
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 3,474
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 175 (#353 most common name, -95.0% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #34
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 112,619
#30. Terry
Terry is a name of German origin meaning “power of the tribe”.
Missouri
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 3,593
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 126 (#458 (tie) most common name, -96.5% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #37
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 101,440
#29. Larry
Larry is a name of Latin origin meaning “from the place of the laurel leaves”.
Missouri
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 3,670
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 130 (#448 (tie) most common name, -96.5% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #35
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 108,594
#28. Stephen
Stephen is a name of Greek origin meaning “wreath, crown”.
Missouri
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 3,693
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 249 (#276 most common name, -93.3% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #27
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 152,285
#27. Douglas
Douglas is a name of Scottish origin meaning “black water”.
Missouri
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 3,771
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 75 (#628 most common name, -98.0% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #30
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 135,047
#26. Anthony
Anthony is a name of Latin origin meaning “praiseworthy”.
Missouri
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 3,826
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,400 (#54 most common name, -63.4% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #22
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 203,192
#25. Ronald
Ronald is a name of English origin meaning “counsel rule”.
Missouri
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 4,362
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 170 (#360 (tie) most common name, -96.1% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #24
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 182,192
#24. Donald
Donald is a name of Gaelic origin meaning “world ruler”.
Missouri
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 4,480
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 180 (#348 most common name, -96.0% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #25
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 172,669
#23. Gary
Gary is a name of English origin meaning “spearman”.
Missouri
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 4,544
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 113 (#490 (tie) most common name, -97.5% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #26
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 166,046
#22. Gregory
Gregory is a name of Latin origin meaning “watchful, alert”.
Missouri
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 4,552
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 217 (#311 (tie) most common name, -95.2% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #23
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 187,574
#21. Joseph
Joseph is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “he will add”.
Missouri
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 5,136
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,137 (#22 most common name, -58.4% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #12
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 283,162
#20. Paul
Paul is a name of Latin origin meaning “humble”.
Missouri
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 5,229
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 370 (#214 most common name, -92.9% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #18
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 242,587
#19. Kenneth
Kenneth is a name of Gaelic origin meaning “handsome”.
Missouri
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 5,290
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 426 (#189 (tie) most common name, -91.9% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #21
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 227,552
#18. Daniel
Daniel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God is my judge”.
Missouri
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 5,339
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,594 (#41 most common name, -70.1% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #19
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 242,161
#17. Christopher
Christopher is a name of English origin meaning “Christ-bearer”.
Missouri
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 5,426
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,501 (#50 most common name, -72.3% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #20
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 237,285
#16. Scott
Scott is a name of Scotland origin meaning “a Scotsman”.
Missouri
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 5,946
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 168 (#365 most common name, -97.2% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #15
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 266,936
#15. Brian
Brian is a name of Irish origin meaning “noble”.
Missouri
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 6,182
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 361 (#221 most common name, -94.2% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #16
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 258,277
#14. Charles
Charles is a name of Germanic origin meaning “free man”.
Missouri
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 6,191
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,874 (#29 most common name, -69.7% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #17
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 249,488
#13. Thomas
Thomas is a name of Greek origin meaning “twin”.
Missouri
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 6,334
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,464 (#51 most common name, -76.9% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #9
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 327,231
#12. Timothy
Timothy is a name of Greek origin meaning “honouring God”.
Missouri
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 7,223
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 589 (#138 (tie) most common name, -91.8% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #13
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 276,888
#11. Steven
Steven is a name of Greek origin meaning “crown”.
Missouri
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 7,809
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 429 (#186 (tie) most common name, -94.5% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #11
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 290,739
#10. Richard
Richard is a name of German origin meaning “dominant ruler”.
Missouri
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 7,879
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 404 (#201 (tie) most common name, -94.9% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #8
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 374,010
#9. Jeffrey
Jeffrey is a name of English origin meaning “pledge of peace”.
Missouri
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 8,011
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 240 (#286 (tie) most common name, -97.0% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #10
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 302,105
#8. Kevin
Kevin is a name of Irish origin meaning “noble”.
Missouri
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 8,373
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 549 (#147 most common name, -93.4% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #14
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 271,514
#7. William
William is a name of Germanic origin meaning “vehement protector”.
Missouri
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 8,857
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,811 (#1 most common name, -57.0% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #7
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 421,610
#6. Mark
Mark is a name of Latin origin meaning “God of war”.
Missouri
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 11,701
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 367 (#217 most common name, -96.9% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #6
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 441,513
#5. Robert
Robert is a name of Germanic origin meaning “fame” or “bright”.
Missouri
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 13,648
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,143 (#69 (tie) most common name, -91.6% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #5
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 650,975
#4. James
James is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “supplanter”.
Missouri
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 15,807
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,818 (#7 most common name, -82.2% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #4
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 684,986
#3. John
John is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Yahweh has been gracious”.
Missouri
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 16,008
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,004 (#26 most common name, -87.5% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #3
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 713,653
#2. David
David is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “beloved”.
Missouri
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 16,813
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,631 (#38 most common name, -90.3% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #2
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 734,169
#1. Michael
Michael is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “who is like God?”.
Missouri
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 18,709
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,461 (#15 most common name, -86.8% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #1
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 833,402