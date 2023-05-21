ST. LOUIS – While the cardinal might be recognized as St. Louis’ most popular animal, new studies have shown that Illinois and the ‘Show Me State’ as a whole are also known for their sough-after canines.

According to Reader’s Digest, German shepherds and Labradors are atop of the American Kennel Club’s list of the most popular dogs in the state of Illinois. Doberman pinschers and Siberian huskies were listed for their growing popularity on the AKC’s Chicago list also.

In addition to German shepherds, Frenchies, and labs, gaining notoriety in Missouri, are Australian cattle dogs as well as Cavalier King Charles spaniels.

To see how much it costs to own one of the dogs, click here. For a full list of the most popular dogs state by state, click here.