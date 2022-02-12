Portrait of a one month old, sleeping, newborn, baby girl. She is swaddled in pink and sleeping in a tiny bucket.

Most popular girl names in the 80s in Missouri

Whether it’s a long-held family name, a biblical name, or a name that holds special meaning for mom or dad, choosing the moniker that your child will carry for life isn’t something to take lightly. Over the years, certain[ names have peaked and then faded in popularity while others stayed at the top of the rankings for multiple decades. And while traditional and biblical names always seem to be in style, we’ve also seen some more uncommon names become trendy.

Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in the 80s in Missouri using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born.

Many baby names are inspired by pop culture of the time, whether movies, music, or television. Others represent familial names or have other traditional significance. Keep reading to see if your name made the list.

#50. Anna

Anna is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “grace”.



Missouri

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,390

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,229 (#29 most common name, -11.6% compared to the 80s)



National

– Rank: #52

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 57,285

#49. Kayla

Kayla is a name of Irish origin meaning “slim and fair”.



Missouri

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,423

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 296 (#213 most common name, -79.2% compared to the 80s)



National

– Rank: #54

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 55,157

#48. Alicia

Alicia is a name of Spanish origin meaning “noble”.



Missouri

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,469

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 106 (#529 (tie) most common name, -92.8% compared to the 80s)



National

– Rank: #46

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 66,958

#47. Tara

Tara is a name of Irish origin meaning “rocky hill”.



Missouri

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,555

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 26 (#1,144 most common name, -98.3% compared to the 80s)



National

– Rank: #53

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 56,327

#46. Kristin

Kristin is a name of Latin origin meaning “follower of Christ”.



Missouri

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,566

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 26 (#1,144 most common name, -98.3% compared to the 80s)



National

– Rank: #43

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 70,551

#45. April

April is a name of Latin origin meaning “to open”.



Missouri

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,572

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 76 (#669 (tie) most common name, -95.2% compared to the 80s)



National

– Rank: #40

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 75,942

#44. Kathryn

Kathryn is a name of Greek origin meaning “pure”.



Missouri

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,614

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 250 (#265 most common name, -84.5% compared to the 80s)



National

– Rank: #49

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 62,436

#43. Lindsay

Lindsay is a name of English origin meaning “Lincoln’s marsh or island of linden trees”.



Missouri

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,680

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 36 (#997 (tie) most common name, -97.9% compared to the 80s)



National

– Rank: #44

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 68,479

#42. Shannon

Shannon is a name of Irish origin meaning “wise river”.



Missouri

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,685

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 22 (#1,209 most common name, -98.7% compared to the 80s)



National

– Rank: #39

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 78,412

#41. Katie

Katie is a name of Greek origin meaning “pure”.



Missouri

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,774

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 276 (#229 most common name, -84.4% compared to the 80s)



National

– Rank: #41

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 72,844

#40. Julie

Julie is a name of Latin origin meaning “youthful”.



Missouri

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,793

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 89 (#601 (tie) most common name, -95.0% compared to the 80s)



National

– Rank: #51

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 61,679

#39. Kristen

Kristen is a name of Latin origin meaning “follower of Christ”.



Missouri

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,860

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 57 (#800 most common name, -96.9% compared to the 80s)



National

– Rank: #38

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 83,219

#38. Erica

Erica is a name of Norse origin meaning “eternal ruler”.



Missouri

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,971

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 73 (#691 most common name, -96.3% compared to the 80s)



National

– Rank: #36

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 93,145

#37. Courtney

Courtney is a name of French origin meaning “short nose”.



Missouri

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,975

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 103 (#542 most common name, -94.8% compared to the 80s)



National

– Rank: #37

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 84,298

#36. Lisa

Lisa is a name of English origin meaning “God’s promise”.



Missouri

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 2,033

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 62 (#767 most common name, -97.0% compared to the 80s)



National

– Rank: #31

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 102,597

#35. Lindsey

Lindsey is a name of English origin meaning “Lincoln’s marsh or island of linden trees”.



Missouri

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 2,117

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 90 (#597 (tie) most common name, -95.7% compared to the 80s)



National

– Rank: #42

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 71,931

#34. Mary

Mary is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “drop of the sea”.



Missouri

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 2,426

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 660 (#90 most common name, -72.8% compared to the 80s)



National

– Rank: #35

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 95,842

#33. Andrea

Andrea is a name of Greek origin meaning “brave”.



Missouri

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 2,544

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 230 (#288 (tie) most common name, -91.0% compared to the 80s)



National

– Rank: #33

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 98,241

#32. Kelly

Kelly is a name of Irish origin meaning “bright-headed”.



Missouri

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 2,621

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 82 (#630 most common name, -96.9% compared to the 80s)



National

– Rank: #29

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 109,541

#31. Samantha

Samantha is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “told by God”.



Missouri

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 2,705

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 775 (#69 (tie) most common name, -71.3% compared to the 80s)



National

– Rank: #26

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 121,122

#30. Katherine

Katherine is a name of Greek origin meaning “pure”.



Missouri

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 2,712

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 614 (#104 most common name, -77.4% compared to the 80s)



National

– Rank: #32

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 99,154

#29. Sara

Sara is a derivation of the name Sarah, of Hebrew origin meaning “princess”.



Missouri

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 2,730

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 259 (#249 most common name, -90.5% compared to the 80s)



National

– Rank: #30

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 104,640

#28. Brittany

Brittany is a name of French origin meaning “from Briton”.



Missouri

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 2,770

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 49 (#867 most common name, -98.2% compared to the 80s)



National

– Rank: #21

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 140,795

#27. Jamie

Jamie is a name of Scottish origin meaning “supplanter”.



Missouri

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 2,879

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 111 (#510 most common name, -96.1% compared to the 80s)



National

– Rank: #34

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 96,548

#26. Danielle

Danielle is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God is my judge”.



Missouri

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 3,005

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 241 (#274 (tie) most common name, -92.0% compared to the 80s)



National

– Rank: #24

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 134,359

#25. Crystal

Crystal is a name of Latin origin meaning “Earth mineral”.



Missouri

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 3,016

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 46 (#899 (tie) most common name, -98.5% compared to the 80s)



National

– Rank: #20

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 140,998

#24. Erin

Erin is a name of Irish origin meaning “peace”.



Missouri

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 3,035

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 206 (#316 most common name, -93.2% compared to the 80s)



National

– Rank: #28

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 115,814

#23. Christina

Christina is a name of Latin origin meaning “follower of Christ”.



Missouri

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 3,077

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 163 (#381 (tie) most common name, -94.7% compared to the 80s)



National

– Rank: #18

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 145,982

#22. Laura

Laura is a name of Latin origin meaning “bay laurel plant”.



Missouri

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 3,163

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 162 (#384 (tie) most common name, -94.9% compared to the 80s)



National

– Rank: #23

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 134,569

#21. Kimberly

Kimberly is a name of English origin meaning “from the wood of the royal forest”.



Missouri

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 3,176

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 224 (#292 most common name, -92.9% compared to the 80s)



National

– Rank: #17

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 146,435

#20. Michelle

Michelle is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “who is like God?”.



Missouri

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 3,321

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 147 (#423 most common name, -95.6% compared to the 80s)



National

– Rank: #12

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 153,988

#19. Angela

Angela is a name of Latin origin meaning “messenger of God”.



Missouri

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 3,403

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 150 (#415 (tie) most common name, -95.6% compared to the 80s)



National

– Rank: #27

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 116,585

#18. Rebecca

Rebecca is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “servant of God”.



Missouri

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 3,484

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 290 (#218 most common name, -91.7% compared to the 80s)



National

– Rank: #22

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 136,220

#17. Lauren

Lauren is a name of Latin origin meaning “the bay or laurel plant”.



Missouri

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 3,496

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 547 (#113 most common name, -84.4% compared to the 80s)



National

– Rank: #19

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 145,122

#16. Tiffany

Tiffany is a name of Greek origin meaning “appearance of God”.



Missouri

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 3,583

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 59 (#788 most common name, -98.4% compared to the 80s)



National

– Rank: #11

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 158,610

#15. Emily

Emily is a name of Latin origin meaning “to strive”.



Missouri

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 3,743

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,639 (#19 most common name, -56.2% compared to the 80s)



National

– Rank: #25

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 131,752

#14. Amber

Amber is a name of Persian origin meaning “ambergris”, a fragrant material extracted from a type of whale.



Missouri

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 3,882

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 150 (#415 (tie) most common name, -96.1% compared to the 80s)



National

– Rank: #13

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 153,935

#13. Nicole

Nicole is a name of Greek origin meaning “victory of the people”.



Missouri

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 3,934

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 178 (#353 most common name, -95.5% compared to the 80s)



National

– Rank: #8

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 210,456

#12. Rachel

Rachel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “ewe”.



Missouri

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 4,086

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 316 (#200 most common name, -92.3% compared to the 80s)



National

– Rank: #16

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 146,657

#11. Amy

Amy is a name of French origin meaning “beloved”.



Missouri

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 4,247

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 151 (#412 most common name, -96.4% compared to the 80s)



National

– Rank: #15

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 150,650

#10. Megan

Megan is a name of Welsh origin meaning “pearl”.



Missouri

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 4,469

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 202 (#323 most common name, -95.5% compared to the 80s)



National

– Rank: #14

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 153,500

#9. Elizabeth

Elizabeth is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “god is my oath”.



Missouri

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 4,583

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,991 (#12 most common name, -56.6% compared to the 80s)



National

– Rank: #9

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 198,938

#8. Melissa

Melissa is a name of Greek origin meaning “honey bee”.



Missouri

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 4,627

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 97 (#566 most common name, -97.9% compared to the 80s)



National

– Rank: #7

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 217,896

#7. Stephanie

Stephanie is a name of Greek origin meaning “crown”.



Missouri

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 4,746

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 120 (#481 (tie) most common name, -97.5% compared to the 80s)



National

– Rank: #6

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 218,131

#6. Heather

Heather is a name of Scottish origin meaning “a variety of small shrubs with pink or white flowers”.



Missouri

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 4,809

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 37 (#989 (tie) most common name, -99.2% compared to the 80s)



National

– Rank: #10

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 191,841

#5. Sarah

Sarah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “princess”.



Missouri

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 7,843

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 636 (#97 most common name, -91.9% compared to the 80s)



National

– Rank: #5

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 272,559

#4. Ashley

Ashley is a name of English origin meaning “ash tree meadow”.



Missouri

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 9,318

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 266 (#240 most common name, -97.1% compared to the 80s)



National

– Rank: #4

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 352,147

#3. Jennifer

Jennifer is a name of English origin meaning “white shadow, white wave”.



Missouri

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 9,749

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 161 (#387 (tie) most common name, -98.3% compared to the 80s)



National

– Rank: #2

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 440,836

#2. Amanda

Amanda is a name of Latin origin meaning “worthy of love”.



Missouri

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 9,861

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 152 (#409 most common name, -98.5% compared to the 80s)



National

– Rank: #3

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 369,698

#1. Jessica

Jessica is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God beholds”.



Missouri

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 10,590

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 251 (#263 most common name, -97.6% compared to the 80s)



National

– Rank: #1

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 469,439