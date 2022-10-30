UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. – A fire at a motel in University City forced dozens of residents and guests to flee from the building.

Just before 8:00 a.m., multiple fire departments responded to the fire at Robinson Motel on Page Avenue. Heavy smoke billowed from different parts of the building.

FOX 2 spoke with residents there who said they had to leave almost everything behind – money, clothes – just to survive the fire.

“I don’t have my shirt on, anything, or shoes. All my clothes, everything is in there,” said James Wagner.

Wagner shared that his fiancé, Sondria Benford, woke him up and told him there was a fire, and they both ran out.

“Everything gone, everything. Money, clothes, and our birthdays were yesterday and the other day. And this is what we woke up to,” said Sondria Benford.

The couple explained that they’ve been staying at the motel for several months.

“I had to leave everything,” said Wagner. “All I had was my coat hanging on the door. I said baby I’m trying to find my shirt, she grabbed my coat and I came out.”

The cause of the fire is still unclear. FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.