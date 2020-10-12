Mother and child killed over the weekend; victims’ family points to domestic violence

JENNINGS, Mo. – A 40-year-old mother and her 6-year-old daughter were gunned down over the weekend in Jennings. The woman’s two other children—ages 10 and 16—were also shot and remain hospitalized.

Family members said the mother’s boyfriend is to blame for the horrific crime.

According to St. Louis County police, the quadruple shooting happened Saturday at an apartment in the 8800 block of Shannon Fox Circle. The mother, Bernadetta Cooper, had been shot several times and was pronounced dead at the scene. Her daughter, 6-year-old Doryan Bryant, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Cooper’s boyfriend, 40-year-old Joseph Jones, was taken into custody and charged with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree assault, four counts of armed criminal action, and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm. He is being held on a $1,000,000 cash-only bond.

Domestic violence has grown since the COVID-19 pandemic started. One local group says they are here to help.

Health experts say with schools and businesses closed they’ve seen an increase in family violence.

“Like with domestic violence, you can seek help and get out, get away from a toxic relationship,” said Justin Brooks, Bernadetta Cooper’s brother. “It’s not what we need in our lives.”

The St. Louis Crisis Nursery wants the community to know don’t be afraid to reach out for help. The agency is committed to the prevention of child abuse and neglect and provides emergency intervention, helping families resolve crises.

“We have all heard about the tragedy that happened in our community. We want to make sure families know that there is a safe option,” said Lindsay Kyonka, a clinical manager at St. Louis Crisis Nursery. “If there are difficulties going on at home, we are here for you to talk about it. We are always here as a resource, we are here 24/7, day and night.”