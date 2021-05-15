Mother of 3 keeps positive attitude after fire leaves nothing behind

ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis mother and her family are forced to start over after losing everything in a fire.

Dominique Moss, a mother of three, has been working remotely because of the COVID-19 pandemic. An apartment fire Friday night destroyed everything inside their home.

Moss is starting over and trying to keep a good attitude.

“Everybody is fine. Thanks to God,” she said.

Moss is not sure when they’ll be able to return home.

“Due to contractors getting materials and manpower and all of that, it could take up to six months or longer before me and my kids get back in our home,” she said.

Everyone was able to get out of the home safely. Moss believes the cause of the fire was an electrical issue.

She had been working remotely and her three kids have been virtual learning for school. The fire took all of their equipment.

“The fire started at the front window and proceeded down the wall,” Moss said. “All my office equipment and all of my work equipment, my kids’ school equipment, their PlayStation, our TVs, all of our equipment is gone.”

Jasmine Straughter has lived next to moss for four years and is a mother too. She knows Moss’ family and feels for them.

“They just saw everything, just everything they had, just be gone for them,” she said.

The family will be staying in a hotel Saturday night but Moss isn’t sure what’s next as she continues to process what happened.

She said the material things can be replaced. The most important thing is everyone is safe.

“Things happen for certain reasons. We don’t know why but I just thank God I got my family,” Moss said. “It could have been a lot worse.”

