Mother, daughter unharmed after gas station overhang blown over

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A mother and daughter received quite the scare Wednesday afternoon as a powerful gust of wind from a passing storm tipped a gas station overhang while they were in their vehicle getting fuel.

The incident took place at the Conoco/7-Eleven store on Woodson Road and Guthrie Avenue in Woodson Terrace.

The woman said she’d just finished getting gas and got back in her vehicle when the overhang came crashing down. The supports for the overhang smashed into the front of the car.

Fortunately, the woman and her child were not injured.

Fox 2 Chief Meteorologist Glenn Zimmerman said the overhang was likely knocked over as a result of something called “Bernoulli’s principle.” See the video player below for an explanation on the effect.