Mother distraught as search for missing Kirkwood 13-year-old continues

KIRKWOOD, Mo. – Tears on Martha Anthony’s face as she pleads for answers in the disappearance of her 13-year old daughter.

“I just want her to know that I love her and we need to hear from her,” Anthony said.

Kirkwood Police said Savannah Walker was last seen around 3:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 19, when she left her home in the 400 block of Meachem Street.

“The police department says they don’t have any information. I just want my daughter,” Anthony said.

Police are asking for the public’s help to find Savannah. The report says Savannah left on foot with no indication of where she was going. Anthony says that’s not the case.

“Friday when my daughter left, I hugged her; she looked so pretty,” she said. “She had her hair slicked and combed and she was excited. She was smiling and before she left out the door I said, ‘I love you.’”

Jeremy Jones has a daughter who’s friends with Savannah. As a parent, he’s concerned for Savannah’s safety.

“With young women missing, especially in our community, I think it’s just super imperative that all efforts in our community, police, government, help find this 13-year-old missing young lady,” he said.

Jones is uneasy with how the search is going because of the relationship the community has had in the past with the police department.

“Our kids aren’t looked at here in the highest rank here in Kirkwood,” Jones said. “Sometimes that can trickle down to people not putting full effort into helping our kids in the community.”