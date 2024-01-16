WASHINGTON COUNTY, Mo. – Investigators confirmed a sheriff’s deputy was the last person to see a missing Washington County mother after she was dropped off in the Mark Twain National Forest.

Washington County Sheriff Zach Jacobsen confirmed Tuesday that a female sheriff’s deputy dropped Donna Eye, 44, off after she was discharged from the hospital.

“The deputy was providing a community service by transporting her from the hospital to her residence,” Jacobsen said.

Jacobsen said Donna gave the deputy her address.

“They get to Shirley School Road and Donna tells the deputy this is where I want out; this is the beginning of my driveway,” Jacobsen said.

Donna’s brother’s driveway is about a mile away from where she was dropped off.

Donna hasn’t been seen since.

The last time she was seen was January 8, but a missing person’s report was not filed until January 11, three days later.

The sheriff said the case still does not meet the criteria for the Major Case Squad but because of conflicting statements being made, he requested the activation.

“We’re trying to interview people. You guys are interviewing people and we use what you guys see and try to gauge,” Jacobsen said. “Based off what they’re telling us and what they’re telling you is two different stories. So, we’re trying to figure this stuff out.”

Donna’s brother, Ronald Eye, said he’s thankful the Major Case Squad is investigating.

“It’s important someone outside the local agency is getting involved with it and not so tied to the incident itself,” Ronald said.

Investigators confirmed they have received Donna’s medical records and those are being reviewed.

If you have any information on Donna’s whereabouts, you are asked to call the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.