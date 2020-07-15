Mother mourns the loss of her daughter, says her death will not be in vain

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO – Adriona Moorehead’s mother is, unfortunately, dealing with a sad reality that many mothers across the area are having to face daily – losing their child to gun violence.

Adriona Moorehead was on her way home from her friend’s house on Thursday, July 9 when police say two cars opened fire at each other on Goodfellow Boulevard around 2:00 a.m. Adriona was an innocent bystander who was hit in the crossfire, and now she’s gone.

Her cousin and godmother NiCara Kent say Adriona did not deserve this.

“As a whole, it has to stop. It was senseless. People are being killed every day for no reason because of other people’s ignorance and whatever issues they have going on with other people. They’re not realizing that you have innocent people getting caught in the crossfire of what they’re doing,” said Kent.

Adriona was only 21-years-old. She was a sophomore at Harris-Stowe State University, a member of the Honors Society. She loved hair and even started her own online wig and bonnet business.

Her mother, Ericca Griffin, is mourning the loss of her sweet baby girl.

“At night when I’m by myself… it’s hard,” she said with tears streaming down her face. “I’m angry because every day in St. Louis you see somebody’s child getting killed or shot and it’s like an ongoing process. You just wait on it. Every day, and it’s just ridiculous the amount of tragedy that happens in this city,” said Ericca Griffin, Adriona’s mother.

The St. Louis Police Department homicide section is attempting to locate the two following vehicles in relation to Adriona’s case. The first is described as a white or cream-colored vehicle, possibly a convertible. The second is a gray four-door vehicle with a sunroof.

Adriona was young but deeply invested in her community. Just days before she was killed, she made a Facebook post trying to rally people in her community to come together to clean up Hall Street. She said she wanted everyone involved to wear a lime green t-shirt her favorite color. Her family plans to see that clean-up project and other community service projects to honor her legacy.

“Her name will not be in vain. At all. At all. You all will know who she is, believe that,” said Griffin.

St. Louis police are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to contact homicide detectives or call CrimeStoppers.