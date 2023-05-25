ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – We are learning more about the three women killed in a north St. Louis County car accident Monday night.

Among the victims is a St. Louis mother of 10. The victim’s family is mourning the loss of their loved one.

The crash happened on New Halls Ferry Road, near Seven Hills Drive, around 9 p.m. Monday.

Crystal Fowler, a mother of 10 was one of the victims, and her family said they are now relying on their faith. Trying to hold back the tears, the loved ones of the 49-year-old are coming to the realization they are going to have to say goodbye.

Jasmine Harlan is Fowler’s oldest daughter.

“I’m being strong for the rest of the family. I’m going to have my weak moments. I have to pass that to someone else,” Harlan said.

Police said the other victims were 56-year-old Helene Seper and 57-year-old Sherry Person.

Officials said it appears Seper, who was driving a Ford Fusion, had a medical condition and crossed the center line and hit a Cadillac SUV head-on.

The crash instantly killed Person, the driver of that Cadillac, and Fowler, the passenger.

Person and Fowler were co-workers at Serenity Memorial Funeral and Cremation Service in north St. Louis and graduates of University City High School. Fowler graduated from St. Louis Community College.

“She went to work every day. She loved being a funeral director,” Harlan said. “She loved working with different families, helping them through that process. She was very compassionate about that, just being there for when families are in need.”

“She was a very caring woman. She loved to help people and loved to be there for people,” said Maisha Harlan, Fowler’s daughter. “She did the most, she did not hesitate to give her last in order to make sure everyone was ok.”

The family is taking time to grieve and said that her death is hard for everyone.

They are asking for any monetary support at this time to support her 10 children: five boys and five girls. The family has set up a GoFundMe to assist the children, the youngest just 6 years old.