Mother of 11th grader says daughter was sent home from school despite approval for in-person learning

ST. LOUIS – A mother of a student in the St. Louis Public Schools District says her daughter was sent home from in-person classes Monday after waiting months to get back into the classroom.

The parent of the 11th-grade student says she was so excited to return to school after being out for months due to the pandemic, but once she returned to Gateway Stem Academy School, Cynthia Mitchell claims her daughter was told she was not supposed to be here.

Mitchell says her daughter was so excited to be back in the classroom for in-person learning.

“This morning at 6:30, her bus arrives. She is a special needs child, so she has curb-to-curb pick-up. She got to school about a half-hour later,” Mitchell said.

Mitchell showed FOX 2 the paperwork for her daughter’s return to school.

The St. Louis Public School District says they cannot speak specifically about Mitchell’s daughter. They could not confirm or deny if they received the paperwork request for in-person learning. The default currently is virtual instruction.

Approximately 60 students were socially distanced in the Gateway Stem Auditorium for orientation and an explanation of the district’s COVID-19 guidelines and procedures. The district reported 10 students were sent home.

Three students had elevated temperatures and parents or guardians were called to pick them up. Seven were sent home because they were not on the third-quarter list to return for in-person instruction.

The students not enrolled in in-person instruction were given the option of staying at school all day Monday or calling a parent or guardian for pick up.