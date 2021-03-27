Mother of 3-month-old taken with stolen van meets with woman who found him

ALTON, Ill. – A search party set out in Alton after a 3-month-old baby was taken in a stolen vehicle Friday night. He has been found.

It was on the intersection of Common Street and Elliot where baby Goddy was found on the side of the road and in a ditch hours after he was reported missing.

Gena Wilson left her car running in her driveway with Goddy inside and went back into her home to grab something. When she came back Goddy and the van were gone.

Wilson reported it to the Alton police and an Amber Alert was issued.

The suspects who stole the van began throwing everything out as they drove off, baby Goddy included.

The community came together and began searching on foot for the 3-month-old.

Brittney Ford, a mother of three herself, was driving around with her aunt with windows down and music off to try and see if they could hear him.

Sure enough, they heard Goddy crying in the ditch and were able to bring him to safety.

Police predict Goddy was in the ditch for 2 to 3 hours by himself. He was rushed to children’s hospital for hypothermia and suffered minor bruising and scratches.

Goddy is home and safe now.