Mother of hit-and-run victim makes emotional plea for help

ST. LOUIS – Lisa Jones still holds on to hand-written notes her 24-year-old son wrote her just days before he was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver. Johnathan Jones signed one of those notes, “Mamma, I love you very much.”

Lisa Jones called her son the Toys R Us kid because she said he loved living at home. She’s been devastated since October 2019 when he was struck and killed. St. Louis Police shared disturbing surveillance video Tuesday of Jones being struck near the intersection of N. Broadway and Calvary.

VIEWER DISCRETION ADVISED!

Recognize the dark-colored car in this video? Detectives need assistance identifying/locating it relative to a hit-and-run on 10/21/19 at N. Broadway / Calvary. Anyone w/info can call @STLRCS @ 866-371-TIPS (8477). More: https://t.co/9gUKX4JNt5 pic.twitter.com/cj66FmiccW — St. Louis, MO Police (@SLMPD) March 16, 2021

The video was released at the request of Jones. She feels the investigation has not moved forward and is tearfully asking for anyone with information about the driver to come forward.

“I don’t know how the person who did this can sleep, because we don’t,” Jones said. “I’m asking anybody, I’m asking the person to come forward and have a heart.”

She said investigators told her someone also went through her son’s pockets after he was struck. She said her son’s sister, brothers, nieces, and nephews all miss seeing her son’s smile.

“I’m not going to give up,” said Jones.

She said social media posts have indicated there were people at the scene who have information about what happened. She wants any witnesses to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.