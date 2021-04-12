Mother of missing man says communication breakdown led police, hospital to release her son onto the streets

Missouri

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS – The search was on Monday night for a mentally challenged man who was apparently released onto city streets by police instead of being taken back to the hospital for treatment. His family is worried and angry.

Zachary Noland, 31, suffered brain damage about 10 years ago when he was struck in the head with a baseball bat.

Since then, he’s suffered from a condition similar to both bipolar and schizophrenia.

“If they just assaulted somebody, why would you let them out?” Lisa Noland, Zachary’s mother, said.

Lisa and her family were rushing to St. Louis Monday to begin searching for her son.

He was being treated at South City Hospital, got into a fight, and was taken to jail.

Officials said he was then released onto the streets of St. Louis where he doesn’t know anybody. He’s originally from Kansas City. His mom said his mental capacity is that of a young teenager.

“I’m concerned for his safety,” Lisa said. “He’s out on the streets. He has no ID, no money, no phone. He has no way to eat.”

And he’s missing medical treatment and his important medication.

St. Louis Police released a statement saying Zachary needed a ‘fit for confinement’ order from the hospital in order to be arrested.

It continued: “We encourage you to reach out to the hospital for further clarification.”

FOX 2 contacted South City Hospital and they also released the following statement: “We provided the police department with the proper paperwork. Unfortunately, there was a breakdown in communication along the way which we will look to address.”

Shanna Burns, the Platte County, Missouri Public Administrator was appointed Zachary’s guardian years ago and she said police were notified to call her if they were going to release him from jail.

“Both officers did not, to my knowledge, call,” she said.

Zachary’s mom is angry but right now she just wants to make sure her son is okay.

“He’ll just act really out of sorts, probably make no sense, talk about cameras, people watching him, people after him,” she said. “Think of it as one of your children. I just want him safe.”

Zachary also has COVID, which his mom said for some reason makes him even more paranoid.

Share this story

About FOX 2 News

FOX 2 and KPLR 11 in St. Louis cover the news in Missouri and Illinois. There are over 68 hours of live news and local programming on-air each week. Our website and live video streams operate 24/7. Download our apps for alerts and follow us on social media for updates in your feed.

President Harry Truman said: “It is amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit.” That spirit is alive and well at Fox 2. Our teamwork is on display each and every day.

Our news slogan is: “Coverage You Can Count On.” We quite frankly are too busy to worry about who gets the credit. Our main concern is serving the viewer.

We go where the stories take us. Whether it be Washington, D.C when a Belleville man opened fire during a congressional baseball game practice or to Puerto Rico where local Ameren crews restored power after more than 5 months in the dark.

Coverage You Can Count On means “Waking up your Day” with our top-rated morning show. From 4:00 am-10:00 am we are leading the way with breaking news. But our early morning crew also knows how to have some fun! Our strong commitment to the communities we serve is highlighted with our Friday neighborhood shows.

Our investigative unit consists of three reporters. Elliott Davis focuses on government waste, Chris Hayes is our investigative reporter, and Mike Colombo is our consumer reporter. They work in unison with the news department by sharing resources and ideas.

We continue to cover breaking news aggressively and relied on our seasoned journalists to make a difference with the stories we covered. The shooting of Arnold Police Officer Ryan O’Connor is just one example of that. Jasmine Huda was the only reporter who had exclusive access to the O’Connor family during his amazing rehabilitation in Colorado.

Last, but certainly not least, FOX 2 and KPLR 11 are committed to covering local politics. We host debates among candidates and have the most extensive presidential election coverage. Our commitment to politics isn’t just during an election year. We produce two political shows that air every weekend.

Popular

Latest News

More News