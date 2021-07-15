Mother of murdered Northwest Missouri State student doubling reward

FERGUSON, Mo. – The murder of 22-year-old Kylan Herrell remains unsolved.

He was shot and killed on May 26, 2020, after visiting his grandmother in Ferguson. She died later the same day of a heart attack.

“I still can’t sleep,” said Kawanda Herrell, Kylan’s mother.

She’s adding $5,000 of her own money to a CrimeStoppers reward of up to $5,000 for information in the case.

Herrell said she’ll add even more money if it helps. She believes there are witnesses to her son’s shooting who could help bring about justice.

“I’m begging for those people to come forward with information,” she said.

Herrell was a campus leader at Northwest Missouri State University. He was a leader in the Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity, part of the Men’s Minority Organization and a student representative for the Black Alumni Chapter of the Northwest Alumni Association.

University president John Jasinski recalls how Herrell would proudly tell others he wanted to be a good example for others to follow.

“We awarded him a posthumous degree here just in the May commencement ceremonies,” Jasinski said. “It was an honor to do that.”

Anyone with information in the case should call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.