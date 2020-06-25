Mother of two killed in crash by speeding driver

ST. LOUIS – A mother of two small children was killed after a speeding car crashed into her SUV while possibly racing another vehicle, St. Louis police said.

The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Natural Bridge and Clarence avenues in north city.

Police said Tierra Johnson was ejected from her vehicle and died. She was 28. She’s survived by her two children, a 6-month-old and a 2-year-old, and her immediate family.

The suspect was transported to the hospital and remains in critical condition. Police have not said what charges he could face.

Terrance Johnson, Tierra’s father, said the hurt in his heart is a pain no family should ever endure.

“Heartbroken for my daughter to be gone at just 28-years-old. Two kids…They will never get to see their mother again,” he said.

Johnson’s 13-year-old sister, Tierri’en, said she lost her best friend to a crime committed by someone allegedly speeding and must accept responsibility for his actions.

“She was very independent and had two kids. They will never see their mother again. It’s sad I will never hear my sister’s voice again,” Tierri’en said.