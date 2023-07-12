ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A St. Louis County man is accused of shooting a mother while she held her baby earlier this month.

Prosecutors have charged Deondre Powell, 29, with one count of armed criminal action, domestic assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

According to court documents obtained by FOX 2, a witness told police that Powell pull out a firearm and shot the mother of his child in the face. This reportedly happened on July 1 in a north St. Louis County hotel complex on Hanley Road. The mother was holding a child, who was less than one month old, in her hands when Powell allegedly shot her.

Investigators did not disclose a potential motive in relation to the shooting.

“The allegations in some cases, such as this one, leave you speechless, but I will say anyone who shoots the mother of their child in the face while she’s holding their child in St. Louis County will be prosecuted with everything we’ve got,” said St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell.

Powell is jailed in St. Louis County on a $250,000 cash-only bond. If convicted, he could face up to 15 years in prison. Per Missouri court records, Powell has also been ordered to stay at least 500 feet away from the victim.