CREVE CEOUR, Mo. – ‘Mother’s Against Drunk Driving’ hosted their annual 5K fundraiser at Creve Coeur Park.

‘Walk Like Madd’s’ primary mission is to serve the people whose lives have been forever changed after someone drove while impaired. The National Highway Safety Administration says impaired driving is responsible for 31% of all U.S. traffic deaths.

Volunteer Coordinator Deborah Weinstein joined MADD soon after losing her son to a drunk driving incident.

“My son David was killed 12 years ago by a drunk driver. Shortly after that, I contacted MADD.”

The regional executive director of Mothers Against Drunk Driving, Heartland, Jarod Breit, says, “It is a crime, and it is preventable. Driving awareness and bringing attention to that crime is our second priority. And so today, we’re accomplishing both of our priorities.”

MADD says it has helped reduce the number of drunk driving deaths by more than 50% by working with law enforcement.