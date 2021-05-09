Mother’s Day brunch at Royal Palace

ST. LOUIS – Not everyone has a place to go for Mother’s Day. Community leader Clara Holmes and Royal Palace owner Sandy Shaver joined together to provide a free feast to let moms know they’re appreciated.

Brunch with her daughter made for a special Mother’s Day for Cynthia Stallings.

“She often takes out a lot of time for me and she does a lot for me to always remind me that I’m the love of her life and she’s the love of mine,” she said.

Holmes said Shaver put a lot of funding into Sunday’s brunch, featuring more than 30 different.

The brunch started at 11 a.m. and was free to mothers or those who may have lost a mother. For Shaver, giving back is what she likes to do.

“This is what I love to do so I’m doing it,” she said. “I want everyone to come out.”

Usually, Holmes has a balloon release at Fairground Park to recognized those who have passed. Because of the COVID pandemic she had to pivot and the balloons were released at the Royal Palace.

Holmes and Shaver want mothers to know they’re appreciated.

“I just wanted to give back to all mothers here. Anybody that don’t have a mother or do have mothers or is a mother, please come out and support today,” Shaver said.