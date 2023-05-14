ST. LOUIS – There are lots of events for moms around the St. Louis area Sunday.

The Chesterfield Mother’s Day 5k Run and Walk begins at 8:30 a.m. at the Stanberg Group Entertainment Development.

Then there’s the St. Louis Mother’s Day Run at Forest Park. That also starts at 8:30 a.m. You’ll receive a rose and cake pop at the end of the race.

At 9:30 a.m., Edison’s Entertainment Complex in Edwardsville is hosting a Mother’s Day brunch. It will be a buffet lay out. Adults can eat for $22.95 a person.

It’s $9.95 for kids four to 12. Kids under three eat for free.