Mothers of local men killed by police heading to national event in Minneapolis

ST. LOUIS – Two local mothers say they will be heading to Minneapolis to attend the national Mother’s Retreat and March weekend in July.

The march is being planned in response to a comment made by George Floyd’s sister. She said when he was crying out for his mother he was calling out to all mothers.

Toni Taylor and Gina Torres said their sons were killed by St. Louis Metropolitan Police.

Taylor’s son, Cary Ball Jr. was shot and killed following a high-speed chase in April of 2013. According to investigators ball pointed a .40-caliber handgun at officers and officers fired shots killing Ball.

An internal investigation by the St. Louis Metro Police Department, a review by the FBI, and an investigation by the US Attorney’s office all concluded there was no basis for criminal charges and the officers were justified. But, Taylor believes her fight isn’t over and hopes to meet others at the Mothers March like her.

Gina Torres’ son Isaiah Hammett was shot and killed in his home on South Kingshighway in 2017. Hammett was part of an investigation into drug sales. A SWAT team went to the home to execute a search warrant. Police said they threw a flashbang then entered the home and were immediately under fire by the suspects AK-47. They returned fire, shooting and killing Hammett.

Torres hopes that in Minneapolis she can learn more about no knock raids.

The Mother’s March in Minneapolis is scheduled for July 12th. On July 11th the group has workshops organized for mothers and families.