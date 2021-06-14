Motion filed to join lawsuit over Kansas City police funding

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The head of the Urban League of Greater Kansas City wants to represent taxpayers in a lawsuit over proposed police budget spending.

Urban League president Gwen Grant said in a statement Monday that the city’s current policing structure does not represent the needs of Kansas City citizens, particularly minorities.

The Board of Police Commissioners sued Mayor Quinton Lucas, the city council, and two other city officials last month after the council approved ordinances to move about $42 million of the police budget to a new fund, which would be targeted for social services and intervention programs.

The state-appointed board of commissioners controls the department, including its budget.