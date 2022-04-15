ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A fatal motorcycle crash has closed eastbound I-64 near downtown St. Louis. The accident happened near the 7th Street exit. Traffic is being diverted at Grand Avenue.

The man was ejected from the bike. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

There is a heavy traffic backup in the area as first responders work to clear the crash. Accident Reconstruction was requested.

This is the third local motorcycle crash in two days. One happened in Cahokia Heights early this morning and the other happened on Manchester in the city of St. Louis.

Police are warning the public about an event that is attracting motorcycle riders to the area. They will be monitoring the “Slideshow Weekend” event.