ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY, Mo. — Police are looking for several people wanted in connection to a business burglary early Thursday morning. They have released images from surveillance video in an attempt to find the suspects.

The St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department says that officers were called to check on a burglar alarm at around 5:30 a.m. at a small business on Hillsboro Road north of Highway O. Surveillance video shows the thieves arriving on a motorcycle. They wore hoodies to cover their faces, broke into the building, and stole several items. The burglars drove north on Hillsboro Road after committing the crime.

Call police at 1-573-756-3252 or 1-573-431-3131 if you have any information about this crime. You may remain anonymous.