PERRY COUNTY, Mo. – A Perryville, Missouri, man died Sunday evening after crashing his motorcycle on Highway 61.

According to a report filed by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred just after 7:20 p.m. on southbound Highway 61, just north of PCR 912.

David Beck was riding a 2008 Harley-Davidson Heritage when he failed to properly navigate a curve and went off the roadway.

The motorcycle overturned and Beck was ejected.

Beck was rushed to Perry County Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Beck was 60.

State troopers did not indicate if Beck was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.