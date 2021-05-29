Motorcyclist dies after falling from I-64 in Downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – A 32-year-old man was found dead Saturday morning beneath an elevated section of Interstate 64 in Downtown St. Louis.

St. Louis Police determined the man was a motorcyclist who’d been in an accident on the interstate and fell to his death as a result.

According to a police spokesperson, officers were notified around 3 a.m. about a motorcycle crash on eastbound I-64 at 11th Street. Police located the damaged motorcycle but could not locate the rider.

Officers, EMS, and firefighters searched the area on the interstate and below the overpass and did not find the rider.

The spokesperson said police contacted the rider’s family and confirming the registration on the motorcycle. The family was unable to contact the owner of the bike, so he was listed as missing.

The motorcycle was brought to City Tow. Around 5:45 a.m., police were notified that a body had been found near the railroad tracks behind the Greyhound bus station around 16th and Poplar streets.

The motorcyclist’s family had tracked his cellphone and located him on a gravel lot under the eastbound lanes of I-64.

The police spokesperson said it appears the rider fell off the bike and went off the interstate, but the motorcycle continued forward for another few blocks.

