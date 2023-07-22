ST. LOUIS – A motorcyclist died from a crash Friday evening along Interstate 44 in Downtown St. Louis.

Police said the motorcyclist was a man, though have not disclosed his identity or age as of Saturday. A 31-year-old man driving a semi was also involved in the crash, but not hurt.

The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. Friday. Investigators say the motorcyclist was heading westbound on I-44, near an interchange with I-55, when he lost control and collided into a semi. The motorcyclist was rushed to a hospital, but died from his injuries.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is handling the investigation.