FENTON, Mo. – Crews are working to clear the scene of a deadly motorcycle crash Thursday afternoon on Route 141 in Fenton.

Investigators say a motorcyclist died in a crash near the intersection of 141 and Bowles Avenue in the early afternoon hours. The motorcyclist reportedly collided with an SUV.

Traffic is backed up along Bowles Avenue and Route 141 as crews work to clear the scene. Drivers are asked to avoid the area and consider alternate routes, if possible.

Police have not yet disclosed any other information about the crash, the victims, or what might have led up to it. An accident reconstruction team has responded to the scene for assistance.

