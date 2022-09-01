JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. – A motorcyclist died in a crash Wednesday evening in Jefferson County.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol has identified the victim as Wyatt Hausgen, 34, of St. Charles. Next of kin has been notified. The crash happened around 6:15 p.m. on Route A at Pioneer Road.

Investigators say a driver in a Chevy Cruze was heading westbound on Route A and attempted to make a left turn onto Pioneer Road. That driver was into the path of Hausgen, who struck the passenger side of the Chevy Cruze.

Hausgen was rushed to the hospital, but later died from his injuries. MSHP Troop C, which covers several counties in the St. Louis metropolitan area, is investigating the crash.