ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A motorcyclist died after a crash Wednesday afternoon in north St. Louis County crash.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Jerome Stone, 55, of St. Louis, died in the crash. Next of kin has been notified. The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday near Missouri Highway 367 and Jennings Station Road.

Investigators say a Jeep driver stopped on northbound Missouri 367 attempted to make a left turn onto Jennings Station Road. During that time, Stone approached the intersection of Missouri 367 and Jennings Station Road with a green light. Investigators say the Jeep driver attempting to turn left failed to yield to Stone’s motorcycle, then struck the back end of it. Stone was ejected from the motorcycle during the collision.

Stone was rushed to a hospital, but later died from his injuries. The other driver involved in the crash, a 26-year-old man, suffered moderate damage to his Jeep, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. It’s unclear whether he was hurt in the crash.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is handling the crash investigation. Additional details are limited at this time. FOX2 will update as more information becomes available.