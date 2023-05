ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY, Mo. – A man from Bismarck, Missouri, died overnight after crashing his motorcycle in rural St. Francois County.

According to a report filed by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 1:25 a.m. on Route NN, approximately one mile west of Highway 221.

Dustin Brooks was driving a 2016 Harley-Davidson FLHX1 when he left the roadway on a curve and overturned.

Brooks was pronounced dead at the scene by the St. Francois County Coroner. He was 34.