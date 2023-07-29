WARREN COUNTY, Mo. – A motorcyclist died overnight from injuries he suffered in a highway crash in Warren County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

MSHP has identified Derek Hughes, 25, of Warrenton, as the victim. Next of kin have been notified. The crash happened around 3:30 a.m. Saturday along Missouri Route O, just south of Too Long Lane.

According to a MSHP crash report, investigators say Hughes did not negotiate a turn properly, causing him to travel off the right side of the roadway and strike a culvert. He was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

MSHP Troop C, which covers several counties in the St. Louis metropolitan area, is investigating the crash.