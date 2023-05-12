MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Mo. – A motorcyclist died Thursday afternoon in a rural Missouri highway crash, shortly after he had been pursued by authorities, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

MSHP has identified Kyle Barnes, 29, as the victim. Next of kin has been notified. The crash happened around 4 p.m. Thursday in Montgomery County on Missouri Route 19 at Industrial Park Drive.

Investigators say Barnes was being pursued by Montgomery County deputies when he approached another vehicle attempting to make a left turn. Barnes reportedly struck the other vehicle on the side, and he was ejected from his motorcycle.

MSHP says Barnes was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver struck, a 16-year-old boy, did not suffer significant injuries.

MSHP Troop F, which covers part of the mid-Missouri region west of St. Louis, has investigated 17 fatal crashes in 2023.