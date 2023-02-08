ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – A motorcyclist died after a crash on a St. Charles County highway earlier this week, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

MSHP reports that Richard Helfrich, 74, of St. Peters, died in the crash. Next of kin has been notified. The crash happened around 5 p.m. Monday on Highway F at Defiance Road.

Investigators say Helfrich was heading eastbound on Highway F when he began to overturn. His motorcycle traveled off the right side of the roadway, slid and struck a guardrail.

Helfrich was rushed to a hospital, but later died from his injuries. No was else was involved in the crash. MSHP Troop C is handling the investigation.