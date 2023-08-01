ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – An investigation is underway after a motorcyclist died in a weekend crash near Creve Coeur city limits.

The St. Louis County Police Department reports that Keith Kalemis, 62, of St. Charles, Missouri, died in the crash. Next of kin has been notified.

The crash happened around 9 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of Warson Road and Warshire Drive.

Investigators say Kalemis was heading southbound on Warson Road as a driver in a GMC Acadia was turning northbound onto Warson from Warshire Drive. This led to a collision near the intersection. Kalemis was rushed to a hospital shortly after the crash, but later died from his injuries.

Police say the driver of the GMC remained on the scene and was not hurt. Additional details around the crash are limited. The St. Louis County Police Department is handling the investigation.